Same score, different route.
In the end, it again meant elimination in a heartbreaking loss for Hilldale in the Class 4A semifinals on Tuesday at Clinton.
While last year’s semifinal was decided in overtime, this one didn’t quite get there in what was again a 2-1 decision to send the Hornets into the off-season.
Clinton, meanwhile, will try and defend its championship later this week against Chickasha, a 1-0 winner over Holland Hall.
Clinton’s first strike was an own goal. Alex Martinez’s sideline kick toward the goal box bounced out of goalie Colton Morgan’s hands and off the foot of Zach Spier eight minutes into the contest.
Hilldale shook it off and alternated pressure runs with the Red Tornadoes until Humberto Medera’s corner kick with 6:08 found Martin Zapien on a header and a 2-0 Clinton lead with 6:08 until halftime.
And that’s how it stood at the break.
Hilldale finally got on board at the start of the 15th minute of the second half.
Blayne Bryant, coming up the Hornet sideline, found Mateo Campos about five yards in front of the goal. Campos tucked it in just before colliding with a Clinton defender for a 2-1 contest with 25:00 left.
Hilldale had several more chances. Whittiker sent a booming free kick directly at the goal from about 40 yards out with 18:30 to go. A second goal by Campos with 12 minutes to play was taken away when it was ruled Hayden Pickering pulled a defender toward him, creating an offsides situation.
“I didn’t really understand the call. We just had some unfortunate breaks go against us,” said Hilldale coach Connor Schwab.
Their final chance at overtime came on Whittiker’s corner kick with just seconds to play. It went at Patrick Murphy, who took the header. It deflected backwards and Pickering’s wheel kick from about 10 yards in front of the goal sailed over the crossbar.
The loss ends an impressive run by the Hilldale senior class — Morgan, Blayne Bryant, Jaxon Hannon, Whittiker, Murphy, Spier, Brayden Smith and Pearson Weaver. They finish 43-13, including 13-4 this year and ended a seven-game win streak in this game.
“They gave us some great moments,” Schwab said. “I’m proud of what they’ve done.”
Clinton moves on at 15-1.
