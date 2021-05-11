Hilldale’s historical boys soccer season ended in dramatic, but unfortunate fashion Tuesday night at Hornet Field.
Devin Keel’s angle shot from about 10 yards out with 4:22 left in overtime gave the Clinton Red Tornadoes a 2-1 win over the Hornets in the first-ever Class 4A semifinal for Hilldale.
The Red Tornadoes (17-0) will take on Woodward in the championship game, spoiling what many around these parts had hoped would be a different kind of Battle for the Rock. Hilldale finishes at 16-2.
The Hornets, who hadn’t allowed a goal in two postseason games, allowed one midway through the first half. Clinton’s Daniel Thompson reacted on a deflection off a Hilldale defender after a throw-in just inside the box with 17:14 to go in the half.
The Hornets responded to the rare adversity with 9:26 to go in the half when Patrick Murphy scored on a header off an assist from Kael Sargent, whose kick came from the far right sideline almost laterally to where Murphy was.
“We told the boys coming in that whether we’re up or down, we’re going to be composed and we’re going to fight. Simple as that,” said Hilldale coach Conner Schwab. “I thought we did. Unfortunately when it comes down to a golden goal, next goal wins it. And in the end, the ball didn’t bounce our way, simple as that. I didn’t see this going to penalty kicks, either way.”
For the most part, it was a back and forth game, with both offenses trading pressure possessions against resilient defenses. Clinton came in having shut out six opponents. averaging five goals. Hilldale had in all 15 shutouts and just three goals coming in.
“Solid team overall, very well coached, very well organized, and two great defenses as well as great offenses,” said Schwab. “Five goals allowed all year, one less at this point than we wanted.”
The Hornets’ best chance for a win in regulation came when Blayne McDaniel’s header off Jaxson Whittaker’s free kick found the net with 13 minutes to play in the second half, but a push on Murphy was called, taking the score off the board.
“”It’s hard to make calls around a play sometimes, but I thought (the push) was a bit light,” Schwab said. “I thought it was well done on our part in the box. (The officials) did a good job looking for contact and in that case (Clinton) got the call.”
Another near miss came about five minutes later on another free kick situation when Whittiker’s shot off of it hit the crossbar.
Thus ends the year for a senior class that welcomed Schwab as coach as freshmen. Corbet Weaver, Broc Fletcher and Jaden McWilliams were all part of that original group.
“It was a great season. We worked hard starting in preseason, and just certain moments tonight it slipped away from us,” said Weaver, a senior midfielder.
“This group grew from those three starting as freshmen. Three years ago we won our first playoff game and now the semifinals,” Schwab said. “It’s a big thing to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.