TULSA — It may have taken longer, but Hilldale eventually got the goal it needed to beat Holland Hall, 1-0, in a quarterfinal game of the Class 4A boys soccer tournament Thursday night at Hardesty Field.
Junior defender Pearson Weaver found an open lane and kicked the ball from 20 yards into the net to lift the Hornets to victory with 8:10 left in the second overtime period.
“Everybody, when we came over here, said ‘you took so long.’” Weaver said. “But I just didn’t want to rush it. I’m right in front of it and it was on my left side, and I just took my time and placed it. It was all just about composure in those moments, not to rush it, not to lose your head in the game.
“It was a huge relief out there after I scored,” Weaver said. “And everybody just rushed. We are so excited to move on.”
Hilldale advances to its first semifinal in program history and will meet the Clinton-Madill winner Tuesday.
“It’s a great feeling to be a part of that history,” Weaver said. “As we go on, just being part of that team, I think we’re going to go to the state championship. That’s our goal. That’s our mindset. Every game is a championship and we’re going to get there.”
Hilldale did not make any shots on goal in the first half, while the Dutchmen got three. But the Hornets picked up the pace in the second half and it was them who made three shots towards the goal, while Holland Hall had zero in that time frame.
Junior midfielder Blayne McDaniel made two of those attempts at scoring. He made a kick that went over goal and landed on top of the net with under 20 minutes left in regulation. The next shot came with 7:07 left as Dutchman goal keeper Ethan Stubblefield made a save.
“We knew who we were going against. We played them earlier in the season,” Hilldale coach Connor Schwab said.
Hilldale beat Holland Hall by the same score early in the year.
“We played them the past few years. They’re a fantastic team,” Schwab said. “They’ve been to the semifinals in recent years, except for last year with (COVID-19). We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game.
“We knew there was a chance it could go extra time like it did, and we just told the boys to be locked in every single minute, just to trust the process and know we can create our opportunities.”
