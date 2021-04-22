TULSA — You just had the feeling that it would be a game decided by a little error or loose ball.
And it was undefeated Metro Christian that took advantage of the loose ball and scored late in the game to beat Fort Gibson 1-0 Thursday night at Patriot Stadium.
With the win Metro (14-0,5-0) wins the District 4A-4 title and receives the top seed in next week’s playoffs. Both teams will host first-round playoff games. Fort Gibson (11-3, 4-1) will be idle until then.
The game was a defensive battle for 34 minutes. Neither team was able to put it in the net, as an intermittent rain resulted in slick ball and some tricky footing.
The Lady Patriots finally had a loose ball to the right of the Tiger goal. Players battled at the end line and the ball got knocked back into the goal mouth, where Metro’s Sydney Maddox got a foot on it.
Lady Tiger goal keeper Jordan Hayes dove for the ball, had it for a moment and it slipped away, and Maddox put it back in for the only score of the game.
“This game could have gone either way. This was a championship-style game,” said Fort Gibson coach Billy Whitehead.
“The girls played hard and a few things just didn’t bounce our way, but I’m sure proud of the girls and who knows, we may end up seeing them again down the road.”
Both teams had 11 shots on goal, with Fort Gibson’s best chances coming after the Metro goal.
Sydney Taylor hammered a free kick from 34 yards out that forced the goalkeeper in the air for the save. Albany Adair hit a shot from 25 yards out a couple of minutes later, but right at the keeper.
Before the game the Fort Gibson team presented some flowers to Metro star forward Kyndall Campbell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier in the season, her third such injury in here high school career. She also ceremoniously came out on crutches to kick off the game to the cheers of the Patriot faithful.
Boys: Metro 2, FTG 1
Even while dominating play in the second half, the Fort Gibson Tigers could not find the back on the net, and the Patriots used a free kick and a loose ball to score with less than two minutes to play to upset the Tigers 2-1.
Metro came out in the first half with more intensity than Fort Gibson and parlayed that into a goal by Henry Emerson off a corner kick at the 23:20 mark of the first half. Neither offense showed much spark in the half as the Tigers had just three shots on goal and the Patriots two.
But the Tigers (11-2, 4-1) came out roaring in the second half attacking, garnering three corner kicks in the first six minutes. They finally scored off a free kick by Seth Rowan that found the head of Conner Loepp to tie the game at 1-1 with just over 23 minutes to play. In all Fort Gibson had seven corner kicks in the second half but just couldn’t get any finishes.
The Fort Gibson defense did a splendid job of limiting Metro to just three shots in the second half but with 1:23 to play the Patriots were awarded a free kick from 35 yards out that was knocked down, but in the melee to clear, Caleb Coleman managed to get just enough of a foot on it to get it past Tiger keeper Atlas Potter.
“We had a couple of guys that struggled with hamstring pulls but that’s part of the game,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Friend. “But give them credit for the win. We’re still district champs and there’s a good chance that if we both take care of business in the first round of the playoffs, we may see them again at home. We’ve just got to regroup and move on.”
While the game didn’t impact the Tigers playoff situation, the victory kept Metro (8-5, 2-2) in the hunt with Wagoner and Hilldale for seeding in the district. The Tigers will be off until the playoffs start next week against a yet-to-be determined opponent.
