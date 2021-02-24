By Mike Kays
Tim VanEtten arrived at Muskogee out of Texas last year eager to begin work on rebuilding Muskogee boys soccer.
Then, the pandemic happened.
A tragic situation for every spring sport to have the season stopped, theirs after just one regular season game. But when you’re trying to build, it’s even more stinging.
“To be honest it’s mostly affected them mentally,” he said. They had a hard time making that commitment, we did everything we could to get ready for last year, we established some team discipline, and then they canceled. Are they going to break our hearts again? When you’re selling a program, motivating has been a real issue, finding things that cause them to go that extra mile.
He hopes he got it in a scrimmage against Fort Gibson, a 4-1 loss after a 2-0 win over Coweta.
“Fort Gibson’s got a great program and Todd Friend’s a great coach,” Van Etten said. “Guess who is waking up and is a little more motivated? We made some mistakes and they capitalized on those mistakes which is what good teams do. But we’re having a team meeting to set some new goals. The boys walked away from that going you know what if we’re going to do this we need to be more committed.”
Friend’s team is on the other end of that spectrum.
The Tigers had three straight finals appearances detoured a year.
“With us, the way we’re set up as a program, it’s alwasy next guy steps up,” Friend said. “If it was going to happen, we had four seniors last year if it happened on the best year, it was a year where we didn’t have a ton of seniors,” Friend said.
With the apparent certainty a season of some kind will happen, there are some unknowns, as Friend pointed out.
“What happens with quarantines and how will that impact the season? Will we have a situation where they do like football and everyone makes the playoffs?” he said. “I know there’s talk about those but nothing specified yet.”
The split of 4A and the creation of 3A eliminated the play-in games for lower-standing teams and establishes four districts in each class, but the new alignment didn’t see a postseason last year.
Muskogee faces the tall task of 6A ball with Owasso, Bartlesville, Enid, Jenks, Ponca City, Sapulpa and Stillwater in 6A-4. Fort Gibson, Hilldale and Wagoner will be in the same district this year (4A-4) with Tulsa Central, Webster, Metro Christian (down from 5A), Poteau and Stilwell.
The biggest beneficiary of the new alignment is Porter, which drops to 3A and joins Summit Christian, Locust Grove, Dove Science-Tulsa, Westville, Heavener, Inola, Keys and Regent Prep.
The season begins March 1 for some.
AREA TEAM CAPSULES
MUSKOGEE
BOYS
COACH: Tim Van Etten
RECORD: 0-1 at stoppage.
RETURNING STARTERS/TOP PLAYERS: Oscar Vasquez, Jr., Forward; Senecca Collins, Sr., Defender; Omar Cosme, So., Midfielder; Osvaldo De La Garza, Sr., Midfielder; Malachi Walker, Sr., Defender; Myles Few, Jr., Goalkeeper; Henry Bribesca, Jr., Forward; Andy Hitt, Jr., Defender; Jose Mejia, Sr., Midfielder; Chris De La Garza, So., Midfielder; Ian Williams, Jr., Defender.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Adam Stoutemire, Sr., Midfielder; Braxton Fields, Jr., Defender; Hyaden Ross, Sr., Midfielder; Yahir Espinosa, Sr., Midfielder; Hugo Gonzales, Sr., Defender; Daniel Nava, Jr., Midfielder; Bryar Royse, Jr. Midfielder; Angel Cruz-Funez, Jr. Forward; Cesar Jiminez, So., Defender.
WORTH NOTING:: Vasquez at forward had seven goals, one assist and five steals as a freshman. Mejia was a move-in from California.
FROM THE COACH : “This team as meet so many diversions and adversities it is amazing that we are still progressing together. Just like so many people in Oklahoma, we have had, family, financial, and Covid issues. As well as some difficult injuries and a few personal struggles…What I can promise you that is if adversity builds character and character builds strength? We are strong by attrition.”
Girls
COACH: Oscar Flores, 1st year
RECORD: 0-1 at stoppage.
RETURNING STARTERS/TOP PLAYERS: Sarha Khajavi, So., Goalkeeper; Celeste Lira, Fr., Left Wing; Layla Johnson, Sr., Right Wing.
WORTH NOTING:: Last year’s coach, one-time NSU soccer standout Megan Bloom, was here one season and left, turning the reigns over to Flores, who is starting from scratch. Flores, who played at Bacone through his senior season in 2017, coached at Grove through 2019. He inherits a program without a district since since 2016.
FROM THE COACH: “We are hoping to not only collect a district win but make a run for the playoffs this year. Our mission is to change the culture and create an atmosphere of competition and individual growth. Our goal is to become a perennial top 6A team.”
HILLDALE
Boys
COACH: Conner Schwab
RECORD: 2-2 at stoppage.
RETURNING STARTERS/TOP PLAYERS: Corbet Weaver, Sr,. Midfield; Charlie Divelbiss, Sr., Midfield; Blayne McDaniel, Jr., Midfield; Patrick Murphy, Jr., Midfield; Pearson Weaver, Jr., Defense; Alonso Perez, So., Forward.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Broc Fletcher, Jaxson Whittiker, Jaxon Hannon, Zach Speir, Ryker Milton, Mateo Campos.
WORTH NOTING: The midfield has two — Weaver and Divelbiss, who started two seasons ago. Weaver is a four-year starter. But the Hornets lost a core of seniors and a promising season a year ago due to the pandemic.
Girls
COACH: Schwab.
RECORD: 4-0 at stoppage
RETURNING STARTERS/TOP PLAYERS: Addie Reynolds, Sr., Goalkeeper; Kenzie Hohner, Senior, Defender; Emersen Glass, Sr., Defender; Halle Triplett, Sr., Defender; Christian Carey, Sr., Midfielder; Bella McWilliams, Senior, Midfielder; Avery Etchison, Jr., Defender; Hagan Baccus, Jr., Forward; Aspen Nunn, So., Forward.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Ashley Di’Noia, Adde Glass
WORTH NOTING: Bella McWilliams is a four-year starter and All-Phoenix as a sophomore. Emersen Glass emerged as one of the team’s most aggressive defenders as a sophomore.
FROM THE COACH: “Both (boys and girls) teams have been improving each year and earning milestones that the program hasn’t done previously. We’re excited to get the season going and see what we can do. Even though key players have graduated on both sides, there are players ready to step up and help those that are returning.”
FORT GIBSON
BOYS
COACH: Todd Friend, 10th year
RECORD: 4-1 at stoppage.
RETURNING STARTERS/TOP PLAYERS: Seth Rowan, Jr., Forward; Jose Estrada, Sr., Midfielder; Rylee Davis, Sr., Midfielder; Scout Taylor, Jr., Midfielder; Jaxon Purdue, Jr., Defender; Connor Loepp, Jr., Defender; Joseph Neves, Jr., Defender; Cayden Cooper, Jr., Defender.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Simeon Adair, Fr., Forward; Dax Friend, Fr., Midfielder; David Undaunted, Fr., Defender, Atlas Potter, Fr., Goalkeeper; Caleb Daughtery, Fr., Midfielder.
WORTH NOTING: Estrada, Purdue and Rowan were All-Phoenix selections in 2019. Estrada, who along with Rowan surpassed 15 goals in 2019, has signed with Oral Roberts. Friend could reach 150 wins this year. He has 137. The Tigers had a run of three consecutive state title appearances snuffed by the pandemic, the last of those a loss after repeat titles.
FROM THE COACH: “Our expectations include working to become a better cohesive group and work toward a district title. We are expecting great things out of our freshman class of kids.”
GIRLS
COACH: Billy Whitehead, 3rd year (8th including stint as assistant).
RECORD: 3-2 at stoppage.
RETURNING STARTERS/TOP PLAYERS: Natalie Lee, Jr. Defender; Matie McKroskey, Jr., Defender: Lainey Statch, Jr. Defender; Albany Adair, Sr., Midfielder; Klaire Downey, Jr., Midfielder; Lauren Undaunted, Sr., Forward; Baylor Young, Sr., Midfielder; Keelia Hazelwood, Jr., Defender.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Sydney Taylor, Jr., Forward; Grace Parker, So., Midfielder; Kenzie Snell, So., Midfiedler; Jordan Hayes, Jr., Goalkeeper.
WORTH NOTING: Lee started as freshman in goal. Adair, who has signed with Oral Roberts, was All-Phoenix as a sophomore with 14 goals and 17 assists. Taylor, who is on track to graduate early, has a verbal commit to NSU. Hazelwood is also likely sign, but her destination is not yet clear.
From the coach: “We look to win our district and looking to make a run for state title. We have a full squad with deep bench, so looking forward to the season and also for our basketball girls to come out and join us.”
WAGONER
BOYS
COACH: Brandon Carr, 16th year
RECORD: 1-3 at stoppage.
RETURNING STARTERS/TOP PLAYERS: Ethan Muehlenweg, So., Midfielder; Mikey Rice, Sr., Defender; Gauge Jackson, Jr., Defender; Easton Voyles, Jr., Midfielder; Trent Grant, Sr., Forward; Jacob Helmer, Jr., Midfielder/Forward; Garrett Cantrell, So., Midfielder; Avery Hodges, Sr., Midfielder; Darrin McDaris, Jr., Goalkeeper; Gabriel Alsip, Jr., Goalkeeper;
KEEP AN EYE ON: Logan Bloxsom, Fr., Harley Baker, Fr., Richey Wiley, Fr., Mario Young, Fr.
WORTH NOTING: Muehlenweg was a kicker for the football team. Wagoner had a shot at a big run a year ago, but graduated three junior college signees.
FROM THE COACH: “The way our season was taken away from us, we are just excited to have the opportunity to play again this year. The team has been working really hard and is ready to get out on the pitch and play. We believe if we can just play hard and for the whole match, that we will give ourselves a chance in every match. Our district is extremely tough.”
GIRLS
COACH: Carr.
RECORD: 5-0 at stoppage point.
Returning starters/top players: Harley Louivere, Jr., Defender; Jillian Strange, Jr., Forward.Midfielder; Anna Holmes, Sr.,Midfielder; Kiah Bobo, So., Midfielder; Reece Clark, Sr., Defender; Rebecca Keeton, Sr., Defender; Alyssa Langston, So., Midfielder/Forward; Bethanny Moore, So., Goalkeeper; Addison Newton, So., Defender; Abby Riggs, Sr., Midfielder; Kylea Skeen, Jr., Defender/Midfielder.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Rayleigh Berna, Fr., Lanie Brown, Fr., Haylee Cox, Fr., Hailee Foreman, Fr.; Madisen Chumley, Fr.
WORTH NOTING: Strange had 23 goals and 11 assists as a freshman. Wagoner had high hopes with 10 returning starters last year.
FROM THE COACH: “The girls are excited to have the opportunity to play again, after having their season cut short last year. The team was beginning to gel and play well. We are in a very difficult district and are excited for the opportunity to prove ourselves and get into the playoffs, where anything can happen. We have the core of our team returning from a year ago.”
PORTER
GIRLS
COACH:: Chris Sherwood, 16th year.
RECORD: 4-1 at stoppage.
RETURNING STARTERS/TOP PLAYERS: Honey Jenkins, Sr., Midfielder; Bobby Jackson, Sr., Defender; Charmayne Marshall, Jr., Midfielder; Aareonya Moore- Junior, Defender, Natalie Perry-Hunter, So. Forward.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Hannah Jenkins, So., Forward; Lauren Lindell, Fr., Midfielder.
WORTH NOTING: Marshall was All-Phoenix as a freshman with 10 goals. Bobby Jackson and Aareonya Moore were starters in 2019.
FROM THE COACH: “This is a young team that is replacing nine seniors from last year’s team. The team is young but excited to work together to have a great season. Junior Charmayne Marshall is a three-year starter and a four-sport athlete for our school. Sophomore Natalie Perry-Hunter is a standout forward who will be one of the top soccer players in the area.”
