One team will reload after an unprecedented run sent a core of its squad to graduation. Some others made strides last season, one had heartbreak, another a season that led to a coaching change, and out of everything comes some teams looking for big things in 2023.
With the countdown to kickoff winding down, here’s a look at each area team. Action begins with Hilldale at Coweta and Cushing at Porter on Thursday, March 2. Muskogee at Glenpool, Fort Gibson vs. Clinton at the University of Central Oklahoma, and Wagoner at Sallisaw get the rest going on Friday, March 3.
BOYS
Hilldale
It was a season to remember in 2022 for the Hornets, which at 13-4-1 reached the semifinals for the second consecutive year but unseated Fort Gibson as district champion, beating them twice, once in the quarterfinals. There’s major pieces gone, four All-Phoenix selections, but six returning starters and one, sophomore Hayden Pickering, who was All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year with his 25 goals and six assists. Others are seniors Kale Sargent, Ryker Milton and Alonso Perez as defenders, and sophomore midfielder Brody Haraway.
Muskogee
Diego Zavala elevated his first team after serving as an assistant to a near-playoff berth and a 5-7 record n 2022. He’s got seven starters back and they’ll definitely aspire to new heights this season with a road trip to the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Valente Espinosa is a sophomore forward who scored eight goals and had five assists. Chris De La Garza, a senior, adds some experience on offense with six goals and four assists and Omar Cosme is a senior midfielder returning starter. A core of experience is on defense with seniors Angel Lopez, Marcos Yahuiti and Talon Teague.
They’ll have a new goalkeeper, senior Corithian Brown, and some other young impact players could arise in midfielders Daniel Tapia and Cruz Colina and defender Jack Pool. It’s a group that’s got a solid chemistry and hopes for making that playoff bracket.
Fort Gibson
The Tigers had an un-Tigerlike 9-8 mark a year ago in coach Todd Friend’s 13th season and were upended in the 4A quarterfinals. Six starters are anxious to turn things back upward. Simeon Adair is a two-time All-Phoenix selection and is a junior midfielder. Midfielder Dax Friend, sophomore forward Zander Floyd and Rex Carr at forward combined for 14 goals. David Undaunted will head the defense and will get help from freshman Ty Carter and Nathan West. Atlas Potter is in goal. He was All-Phoenix in 2021
Wagoner
Harley Baker, a junior forward, was All-Phoenix and is one of seven returning starters for the Bulldogs (6-10), including Caiden Dick at goal, James Coward, Corbin Marsey and Richie Hardin as defenders and midfielders Mario Young and Logan Bloxom. Another midfielder who was missed last year due to injury is midfielder Ethan Muehlenweg. Tristan Collier will add to the offense up front and Danny Zepeda and Anthony Teyon have shown the most improvement over the offseason. While Muehlenweg, who kicked the game-winning field goal for Wagoner in the 4A championship last fall, is going to OBU on a football scholarship, Bloxom, Baker, Teyon and Young are college soccer material.
GIRLS
Fort Gibson
The Lady Tigers lost an overtime heartbreaker in the second round last year to cap a 15-2 season, and will look to bounce back and go deeper in the playoffs this year, but not without filling some heavy losses — five All-Phoenix players in all. Midfielder Grace Parker is committed to Oklahoma Baptist. Addie Shaw will be a key at the forward spot. Midfielder Kenzie Snell, defenders Sophie Ellis and Ryan Contreras and forward Grace Gwin also return with starting experience. Kam
Walker, a senior and sophomore Lilly Whitemore are battling for the goalkeeper job. Defenders Jaslyn Christie and Laine Jones and midfielder Rylea Mendenhall could make an impact.
Hilldale
Michael Foreman begins his second season after going 8-8 last year and has an offensive powerhouse in senior Aspen Nunn, an All-Phoenix senior who had 22 goals a year ago. Gabby Dover, a sophomore, reached double digits from midfield with 10 goals. They’ll get support from forward Adde Glass and midfielder Hallie Foreman. Three return on defense - Makenzie Bolding, Bret Fletcher and Jenna Leeds. Foreman, Bolding and Leeds are juniors, Bolding is a junior and Glass a senior. Keep an eye on Estrella Estrada, a sophomore midfielder, and Grace Nail, a freshman forward.
Muskogee
The Lady Roughers were 2-10 in 2022 under first-year head coach Oscar Flores. Goal No. 1 in year two, end a district losing streak that dates back to 2016. Eight starters are back — striker Rheagan Summerhill, defender Sahra Khajavi and midfielder Emily Christensen, juniors Azul Alvarado and Celeste Lira at midfield and Lily Johnsey at defender, and sophomores Hallie Lynch, also a defender, and midfielder Mia Gonzales. Hollie Courtney, a junior, takes over in goal and Evelyn Vazquez De Leon, a midfielder, should be a late bloomer in her senior season.
Wagoner
Senior keeper Beth Moore (Oklahoma Wesleyan) and senior midfielder Alyssa Langston (NSU) will lead a group of nine with starting background. Defenders Brooklyn Ross and Lanie Brown, both juniors and senior Joci Bryant will buoy that area of the pitch, and Wagoner, coming off a 7-8 season, is deep in midfielders in Langston, Abby Humphries and Kiah Bobo and juniors Lynzi Romine and Rayleigh Berna. Keep a lookout for senior Daisy Diaz, junior Haylee Cox and freshmen Brooklyn Cox and Sabralin Borum.
Porter
Tony Beene started the first youth soccer in Porter 25 years ago. This year, he becomes a lay head coach of the Lady Pirates and will get help from daughter Shayla Beene Kuban, who played for the high school program’s first coach, Chris Sherwood and has been an assistant in the program.
He didn’t inherit an empty room off a team that was 6-7 a year ago and should make a return to the playoffs in 3A after Porter missed out last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.