Now for the encore.
Todd Whitehead’s Fort Gibson Lady Tigers broke through after a couple of finals trips for the program, joining the twice-state champion boys as programs experiencing the penthouse of the high school soccer world in Class 4A last year.
Now what?
Maybe joining his Tigers coaching cohort Todd Friend as two-time champs?
The pieces are there.
Eight starters return off the 15-3 team, starting with senior goalie Jordan Hayes. Three senior defenders — Natalie Lee, Matie McCroskey and Lainey Stach return for a unit that blanked 13 of its 15 victims last year. and They got some help from four returning midfielders — seniors Klaire Downey and Sydney Taylor and juniors Grace Parker and Kenzie Snell.
Hayes, Lee, Snell and Taylor were All-Phoenix selections. One key loss was midfielder Albany Adair, chosen as last year’s MVP.
Speaking of All-Phoenix, they’ll get an offensive infusion from Hilldale transfer Hagan Baccus. Both she and Taylor are headed for Northeastern State next year. Sophie Ellis as a defender and Laine Jones as a freshman midfielder will also contribute.
Fort Gibson’s boys lost three-time All-Phoenix MVP Jose Estrada the natural way, through the diploma line. But here comes another Estrada — Gabriel, a freshman, and the coach’s son, Dax Friend, a sophomore. Jaxon Perdue is versatile as both a midfielder and defender, where he was making All-Phoenix last year.
On offense, Seth Rowan leads the way back with 23 goals. He too was All-Phoenix. Atlas Potter will goal tend as a sophomore, and Simeon Adair is also a sophomore with experience, scoring 11 goals. The Tigers were stopped short in the semifinals last year.
As was rival Hilldale.
Conner Schwab leaves the girls program to devote all his time to the Hornet boys, who are coming off a 16-2 season with seven starters returning, all seniors. Patrick Murphy had 15 goals as a forward/midfielder. Blayne McDaniel had 10 goals and nine assists.
Also, Pearson Weaver scored 14 goals as a defender who covers a lot of turf. He can continue that with the experience heavy on the defensive side. Colton Morgan had 15 shutouts and allowed just five goals, thanks in part to defenders Zach Speir and Jaxon Hannon. Jaxson Whittiker is another versatile piece as a midfielder and defender. He had eight assists last season.
Taking over the girls program is Michael Foreman. The Lady Hornets were 10-6 but have just four starters back. Aspen Nunn is a junior forward, Addesen Glass a junior midfielder, and two senior defenders, Avery Etchison and A.J. DiNoia comprise the starting experience.
Lexi Bourassa will go at goalkeeper as a senior, two sophomores expected to contribute are Hallie Foreman and Jenna Leeds, and Gabby Dover is a freshman midfielder looking to carve her niche.
There’s a division of duties at Wagoner as well with Brandon Carr handing over the boys to Allen Muehlenweg.
Carr will have nine starters from an 8-8 team. Senior midfielder forward Jillian Strange made All-Phoenix a year ago and is joined up front by junior Alyssa Langston. Beth Moore, a junior, returns in goal, Defenders include senior Harley Louviere, who like Strange will play at Northeastern State next year, and also Kylea Skeen, a senior and juniors Lanie Brown and Addison Newton. Sophomore Lynzi Romine and junior Kiah Bobo make up the midfield, with Langston and Skeen versatile to switch off there. It’s one of Carr’s smallest teams in terms of numbers.
Muehlenweg has seven starters back — led by returning All-Phoenix midfielder Easton Voyles. Jacob Helmer and Warren Richardson are two other seniors with flexibility between forward and midfield — Jacob Helmer and Warren Richardson. Additional contributors in those spots are sophomores Harley Baker at forward and Logan Boxsom at midfield. Richie Hardin and James Coward are juniors defense. Caiden Dick will take over at goal.
Two more new coaches are Diego Zavala, moved up from an assistant boys post at Muskogee a year ago, and Porter’s Troy Mitchell.
Zavala has five starters back off a team that went 2-9 and finished the year beating title contender Owasso. forward/midfielder Henry Bribiesca, Andrew Hitt and goalie Myles Few are seniors. Christopher De La Garza and Omar Cosme are returning junior starters.
Mitchell, the second Lady Pirate coach in program history, s joined by seven returning starters off an 11-5 team. Natalie Perry-Hunter was All-Phoenix last year as a striker, and athletic defenders Charmayne Marshall and Aareonya Moore are back. Two midfielders returning are sophomore Lauren Lindell and Hannah Jenkins. Mitchell will get help from two freshmen, Kassidy Pickard and midfielder Chelsey Jackson.
Meanwhile, Oscar Flores enters his second year at Muskogee with six returning starters from a 3-10 team. Only two — midfielder Madeline Armstrong and center back Tiana Givens — are seniors. Juniors are goalkeeper Sahra Khajavi and midfielder Rheagan Summerhill. Forward Celeste Lira and defender Lily Johnsey are sophomores.
Two freshmen, midfielder Mia Gonzales and defender Hallie Lynch, will be looked upon to grow in a hurry. Organization and cohesiveness should help the Lady Roughers not only improve skill-wise but register multiple district wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.