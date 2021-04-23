Muskogee ended its season on a wet but high note Friday at Indian Bowl, and in the process might have spoiled Owasso’s bid for a title in District 6A-4.
Sophomore midfielder Chris DeLa Garza’s goal with 6:34 to go in the contest gave the Roughers a 1-0 win that dropped the Rams, 8-6 overall, to 5-1 in district and into a tie with Stillwater. one-half game behind Enid, whose game against Sapulpa was postponed due to the weather.
Goalkeeper Myles Few withstood the Rams’ late pressure and DeLa Garza was mobbed by his teammates as time ran out.
“I wanted to be extremely aggressive for my team out there and push it to the end,” De La Garza said. “I’m grateful for the goal.”
The Rams have a tiebreaker edge against Stillwater with a 3-1 win earlier but goes on the road to Enid on Monday. Enid’s loss came against Stillwater. The Plainsmen will play Sapulpa on Thursday.
Muskogee finishes 4-9 overall, 1-7 in 6A-4.
Henry Bribiesca and Oscar Vasquez had earlier opportunities. One of Vasquez’s two near-misses came off a deflection that became a breakaway. His shot from about 10 yards out on the left side just missed off the right post.
It was the first district win for Roughers coach Tim VanEtten, who passed off credit and the postgame talk to his assistant, Diego Zavala.
“We talked before the game about wanting to send the seniors out with a win. They’re a talented group, we just didn’t get the pieces together all season,” he said. “We had some chances early we didn’t get, but like I told them. let’s keep working hard and good things would happen, and we finally broke through.”
Senecca Collins, one of eight seniors, had several stops late as a defender. Bribiesca, Vasquez and Few are all juniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.