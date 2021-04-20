After playing one of their best games of the season in a 3-2 loss to Stillwater last Friday, the Muskogee Roughers turned in perhaps their worst performance of the season Tuesday night as they were mercy-ruled by Jenks 10-0 at Indian Bowl in a District 6A-4 contest.
The Trojans scored off a corner kick and a header less than a minute into the game and added a second goal on a 20-yard rocket by Diego Sanchez four minutes later. Jenks recorded its third goal on a penalty kick after a handball call in the penalty box against the Roughers and kept adding on, ending the first half on a tap-in goal at the horn to lead 7-0.
“We did so good against Stillwater and Stillwater beat Jenks earlier. We’re beat up and tired, lots of emotion, and we let Jenks come in and give us the worst possible outcome,” said Roughers coach Tim Van Etten. “This is the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve been mercy-ruled and I pray it never happens again. It’s a terrible feeling.”
Jenks got a pair of goals in the first seven minutes of the second half and then closed the match out with their tenth goal at the 25:36 mark of the half to run their record to 8-4 on the year and 3-2 in district play. Muskogee (1-9, 0-6) was outshot 18-3 in the game.
If there was a positive for Muskogee it might have been the play of goalkeeper Myles Few, who was credited with six saves in the game and prolonged the contest if nothing else.
“Myles is a very athletic junior and I’m so excited about having him for next year,” said Van Etten. “He and Omar Cosme and Chris De La Garza are all underclassmen starters right now so that’s nice.
“Even though we have some seniors on the team now, we’re really in a rebuilding mode with a new coach and new system and the adjustment pains that go with that. But I’m hopeful fans will get a chance to see all that mesh together better next year.”
Girls: Jenks 11, Muskogee 0
The same fate befell the Lady Roughers as the guys except it happened much faster. Jenks scored seven goals in the first 10 minutes of the game and ended things with a tap-in goal as time expired in the first half to officially end the game.
The Lady Roughers (3-9, 0-6) did not have a shot on goal in the game while Jenks had 20 against Muskogee as their record ran to 11-1 on the season and a perfect 5-0 in district action.
“Jenks is always going to be a tough opponent, no question about it,” said Lady Roughers coach Oscar Flores. “We’re just not ready to go against competition like this yet but I think in the future we will be.
With just one game remaining on the schedule, Flores reflected on his team’s season.
“We obviously had higher expectations than what we accomplished but at the same time it’s not due to lack of effort or commitment,” he said. “I think we had some good moments but we’ve just got to be more consistent and once that occurs, I think we’ll see better results.”
Muskogee’s teams will wrap up the season Friday night with home encounters against Owasso.
