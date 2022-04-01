There was plenty of attacking by both offenses but in the end it was set pieces and the goal tending of senior Myles Few that helped the Muskogee Roughers start district play off on the right foot with a 2-1 win over Ponca City in a shootout Friday night at Indian Bowl.
During regulation the teams combined 35 shots and both goal keepers were kept busy but neither team was able to have many serious attempts and it was scoreless at halftime.
The Wildcats got the first goal of the game eight minutes into the second half off a corner kick by Antonio Aguilar and a header by Daniel Nava. The Roughers answered back at the 19:41 mark of the half as a free kick from 22 yards out pinballed around the penalty box until Valente Espinosa got a foot on it and put it in the back of the net to tie it 1-1.
The Roughers (3-2, 1-0) got a tactical advantage when Ponca’s Gabe Roland was given a red card and the Wildcats had to play a man short the rest of the way and through the two 10-minute overtime periods. But neither team made a strong play the rest of the way and the game went to overtime.
Ponca City had the better of it during the overtime periods including one flurry late in the second overtime as they free kicked into the box and the Roughers knocked away four close-range attempts.
Both teams were successful on their first shots in the shootout. The Wildcats Sergio Aguilar hit the cross bar on his attempt giving the edge to Muskogee and Andrew Hitt converted to give the Roughers a 2-1 edge. Ponca City (1-7, 0-1) hit their next shot but Talon Teague was high on his attempt so it was 2-all after three shooters. Marcos Yahuiti hit his attempt for the Roughers, and Few blocked the next two Ponca City attempts for the win.
“I was obviously nervous. I think a couple of people pointed out by legs were shaking a little,” laughed Few. “I try not to overthink what I’m going to do. I watch their legs and their plant foot and then go with my instincts.”
A very happy Rougher coach Diego Zavala credited Few and the rest of the Rougher defense in the win.
“Myles was our man of the match tonight. He had 10 plus saves and kept us in the game and came up big in the shootout. In that second overtime they had that one time when the ball richoched five or six times it seemed but we found a way to get the ball cleared out. It was a great way to start the district.”
Girls: Ponca 3, Muskogee 0
The Lady Roughers (1-3, 0-1) managed just one shot on goal but held off the Tigers for a half before the physical play of the Lady Wildcats took its toll.
Ponca City got its first goal off a 24-yard free kick by Abby Williams five minutes into the second half. The second goal came at the 17:29 mark on a loose ball goal from 10 yards out by Kaydee Windom and their third goal was off another free kick from 19 yards out by Laney Reynolds to Williams for the final score.
