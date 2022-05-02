The present and future of the Hilldale Hornet soccer program were both well represented on the home pitch Monday night as the Hornets won their opening round game in the Class 4A soccer playoffs with a resounding 7-0 over Catoosa.
The Hilldale senior class has been well-highlighted this season with a group that has established a lot of firsts for the program in the time they’ve been there, and Pearson Weaver represented that group with three goals on the night.
“Our motto for the season has been to go out from the start and we did that tonight,” said the senior defender/forward whose third goal came on a penalty kick for the only goal of the second half.
“My first goal I got a through ball (from Ryker Milton) and I was sort of passing and shooting at the same time and it got deflected into the goal and the second one as a through ball (from Hayden Pickering) and I made a one-touch shot.”
The underclassmen were represented by the junior Milton, who had a goal and assist, and Pickering, a freshman, who had two goals and two assists.
“I got some good passes and placed the ball well,” said Pickering. “It’s been a thrill to be able to play with all of these seniors this year and they’ve been real welcoming. It’s going to be sad to see them graduate after all of this.”
The Hornets (12-3) controlled the game from the outset, and had as many goals (four) in the 20 minutes of the game as they had the entire game in their victory over the Indians (8-8) earlier this season.
Pearson’s first two goals in the first 15 minutes got Hilldale off and running, with Milton curling in a beautiful shot from the left wing for the third goal. Pickering hit his pair of goals, the second coming off a nifty heel flick pass from Blayne (McDaniel) Bryant, and Jaxon Hannon rounding out the first-half scoring with 57 seconds left to make it 6-0 at the break.
“We played well all around with some of the younger guys getting a chance to shine tonight along with the seniors,” said Hornets coach Conner Schwab.
“We say we want to improve every game and I think we came out and did that tonight. That’s the goal and just take it one game at a time. We knew going into the wind in the second half we would have to keep the ball low and play it around more, so we didn’t have as much attacking as we did in the first half.”
The Hornets outshot the Indians 24-4 for the game.
Hilldale, which went to the state semifinals last year, moves into round two of this year’s playoffs Thursday night at home as they’ll face the winner of Tuesday night’s first round game between Fort Gibson and Metro Christian which was postponed by weather Monday night.
