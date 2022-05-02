Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.