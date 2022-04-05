Addy Shaw and Hagan Baccus scored two goals each while Jaslyn Christie, Savannah Bebo and Holli Perry added solo goals for Fort Gibson in a 7-1 road win over Stilwell on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, coming off a 3-0 weekend in the Southern Coast Cup in Alabama, outshot Stilwell 29-5 en route to their sixth consecutive win.
Jordan Hayes played the first half and gave up one goal on three shots. Lilly Whitmore finished it, with two second-half shots on goal. The Lady Tigers are at home Friday for Senior Night against Poteau.
OWASSO 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee fell to 1-5, 0-2 in 6A-4 while the host Lady Rams, which won the division in Alabama against Fort Gibson on the basis of points, is 9-0 and 2-0. Muskogee hosts Tahlequah in non-district on Friday.
PRYOR 5, HILLDALE 0 — The Lady Hornets were shut out for the second consecutive time, this time by co-4A-4 leader Pryor and fell to 4-6 and 0-2. Hilldale hosts Stilwell on Friday.
PORTER 2, KEYS 1 — Natalie Perry-Hunter scored her second goal of the game on a penalty kick in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Porter is at Victory Christian on Friday.
Boys
FORT GIBSON 3, STILWELL 1 — Zander Floyd, Zach Hardy and Rec Carr scored goals for the visiting Tigers (5-5, 2-0 6A-4), off assists from Connor Loepp, Dax Friend and Simeon Adair. Kyle Hinkle had seven saves in goal. The Tigers host Poteau on Friday.
PRYOR 1, HILLDALE 0 — Hilldale fell to 6-3, 1-1 with the road loss in 6A-4 play while Pryor (6-2, 2-0) remained unbeaten. The Hornets will try to regroup at home Friday against Stilwell.
OWASSO 2, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers quest for a 2-0 start in 6A-4 was stymied offensively. It also ended the Roughers’ four-game win streak after an 0-2 start, now 4-3 and 1-1.
Myles Few had 10 saves in goal for the Roughers, which host Tahlequah on Friday. Owasso is 5-5 and 2-0.
