Aspen Nunn had two goals and Riley Barnoski, Adde Glass and AJ DeNoia had one each as the Hilldale evened its District 4A-4 record in convincing fashion Tuesday with a 5-0 shutout of Poteau.
“It was a pretty good effort by us,” Hilldale coach Michael Foreman said, his team 6-6 overall and 2-2 in district. “We knew it was another must-win after starting with two loses. We did what we had to do, and played with a lot of calm and confidence and in doing so, we took care of business.”
Lexi Bourassa got the shutout, with just two saves.
“The back line (of defenders) did a good job,” Foreman said.
Poteau is 1-6 and 0-4.
BROKEN ARROW 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — The knockout goal came with 15 minutes to play, dropping Muskogee to 2-7, 0-4 in 6A-4 and with their fourth consecutive shutout loss. BA is 8-1, 3-0.
PORTER 8, WEBSTER 0 — Natalie Perry-Hunter and Lauren Lindell had two goals each, with Alana Gonzales, Aareonya Moore, Charmayne Marshall and Hannah Jenkins each adding one. Assists were from Kelsi Kilgore, Marshall, and Abigail Thomason. Courtney Dickey had one save in goal. The Lady Pirates improve to 5-6, 3-3 in 3A-4. Webster is 1-6, 1-6.
WAGONER 1, CATOOSA 0 — Jillian Strange’s goal decided it, giving the Lady Bulldogs (5-6, 1-2 4A-3) their first district win. Catoosa is 3-9, 1-3. Beth Moore had four saves in goal for Wagoner.
Fort Gibson had the night off in both boys and girls action.
Boys
HILLDALE 5, POTEAU 2 — Patrick Murphy, Pearson Weaver, Mateo Campos, Ryker Milton and Jaxson Whittiker all scored goals for the Hornets (8-3, 3-1 4A-4), who led throughout in building a 4-1 halftime advantage. Milton had the second-half goal. Poteau is 4-3 and 1-3.
BROKEN ARROW 7, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers playing without goalie Myles Few (collapsed lung, according to coach Diego Zavala) were blanked on the road and fell to 5-4 and 2-2 in District 6A-4. Broken Arrow leads the district at 8-1 and 3-0.
WAGONER 3, CATOOSA 1 — Harley Baker, Easton Voyles and Logan Bloxsom all scored for Wagoner (4-7, 2-2). Caden Dick had four saves in goal.
