Kambri Johnson rescued Muskogee’s season Tuesday, at least for another day.
Johnson smacked a two-out, two-run double to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom half of the sixth, then flagged down the pop-up at first base with the tying run up in the seventh, sealing an 8-6 win over Putnam City North in an elimination game in the Class 6A regional being played at Broken Arrow.
Jaye Barnoski reached on an infield error, the second of the inning, scoring Peyton Jackson with the tying run that was part of a five-run MHS rally in the sixth. North broke a 3-all tie in the top of the inning with three runs.
Kambri Johnson was 2-for-4. She also doubled in a pair in the fifth to make it a 3-3 game.
Reagan Rodriguez also had two hits
North outhit Muskogee 10-8 but Jaliyah Simmons got the win, striking out four.
The Lady Roughers (15-24) will play Wednesday against the loser between Broken Arrow and Sand Springs, which played the late game on Tuesday. The winner of that game would have to lose twice on Wednesday to avoid being the regional rep for state.
Muskogee fell into this spot with a first-round 2-0 loss to Sand Springs.
Feather Johnson’s leadoff double in the fifth was the only hit off of Sandite pitcher Kelsi Hilton. She reached third after two sacrifice bunts and a walk to Lariah Stewart set up Muskogee’s most serious scoring threat of the day for Muskogee. But Jaliyah Simmons’ groundout to short ended the inning.
Hilton allowed a first-inning walk to Kambri Johnson, then in the third, Stewart reached on an infield error. Barnoski walked to start the sixth but was out on a throw home later in the inning after a groundout.
Feather Johnson drew a one-out walk in the seventh, but Hilton registered three of her five strikeouts in the inning to end it.
