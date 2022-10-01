BASEBALL
Class A State: Oktaha TBD
FASTPITCH
Class 3A State: Haskell TBD
Class 6A regionals
Wednesday at BrokenArrow
G1: Broken Arrow vs. Putnam North, noon
G2: Sand Springs vs. Muskogee, 2 p.m.
G3: Losers 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winners 1 and 2, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
G5: Loser 4 vs. Winner 3, noon
G6: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 2 p.m.
G7: Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 (if first loss), 4 p.m.
Class 4A regional at Hilldale
TBD
VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A regional
Thursday at Okay:
Teams: Okay, Claremore Sequoyah, Oklahoma Union, Fox, Oklahoma School for the Deaf
Class 4A regional
Thursday at Verdigris:
Teams: Verdigris, Classen SAS, Oologah, Wagoner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.