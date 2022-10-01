BASEBALL

Class A State: Oktaha TBD

FASTPITCH

Class 3A State: Haskell TBD

Class 6A regionals

Wednesday at BrokenArrow

G1: Broken Arrow vs. Putnam North, noon

G2: Sand Springs vs. Muskogee, 2 p.m.

G3: Losers 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

G4: Winners 1 and 2, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

G5: Loser 4 vs. Winner 3, noon

G6: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 2 p.m.

G7: Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 (if first loss), 4 p.m.

 

 

Class 4A regional at Hilldale

TBD

 

 

 

VOLLEYBALL

Class 3A regional

Thursday at Okay:

Teams: Okay, Claremore Sequoyah, Oklahoma Union, Fox, Oklahoma School for the Deaf

 

Class 4A regional

Thursday at Verdigris:

Teams: Verdigris, Classen SAS, Oologah, Wagoner

 

 

