Another neighbor to the Sooner State has made a decision impacting high school sports.

As reported in several media outlets Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League which governs high schools in Texas has delayed football and volleyball starts in their top two classifications for five weeks.

Practices for the two sports in classes 6A and 5A will start five weeks later: Sept. 7, rather than Aug. 3. Volleyball teams can start games Sept. 14; football, Sept. 24. The seasons for those will still be full schedules with football postseason going into January, the reports say.

Those schools in 4A and below are still on schedule, according to the reports.

Texas will limit fans to 50% capacity in stadiums, and they must wear masks under a previous order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

New Mexico recently announced moving fall sports to spring. Oklahoma schools are still scheduled to go forward as scheduled. Fall baseball, softball and volleyball have begun fall practice. Football is set to start practice Aug. 10, the regular season start date for other activities.

California high schools announced a delay in the start of sports until at least December.