Hilldale football got the first spring session start on Thursday among area teams after its soccer season ended last Tuesday.
The Hornets have four of their five offensive linemen, a starter at running back and a decent chunk of the back end of their defense returning off an 11-2 season.
Running back Eric Virgil and lineman Evan Keefe attended a USA Football Camp in Kansas City last week. Keefe was named outstanding defensive lineman and Virgil best running back, according to third year Hornets head coach David Blevins.
Quarterback is up for grabs between Caynen David and Michael Oeser to replace Johnnie Durossette. David had just three varsity pass attempts as a sophomore and Oeser played some at that spot two seasons ago, then as a sophomore. Oeser carried some out of the backfield last year while playing defense.
“Both have had pretty good springs so far,” Blevins said.
Cason Albin, the leader in sacks last season with six, is back on defense. Brayson Lawson is back in the secondary where he had 12 pass breakups at corner. Jace Walker (three interceptions a year ago) returns at safety. Isom Smith and Lemarion Burton, who split time at the other corner a year ago, are back. The hole is the other safety spot which was Dylan Walker’s last year. He also led the team in receptions and recently won the Class 4A long jump championship.
Other holes were left by inside linebacker Jaden McWilliams and Darrin Hays at an outside slot.
“Thanks to COVID, we had younger guys that had to step up in those spots last year,” Blevins said. Both Jaden and Darrin missed a couple games due to COVID, so that kind of helped us there and in other spots.”
Brayson Lawson will be a weapon on offense as will Walker, Smith and Jaxson Whittiker, who also returns as a kicking specialist.
So far, Blevins said, the “ones showing out are the ones we know we’re going to have to depend on.” One somewhat unfamiliar face is Isaac Gonzalez. He’ll share time at safety and is getting running back reps after sitting last season with a torn ACL.
“He’s having a really good spring after getting released by the doctor earlier than I thought he would,” Blevins said.
There were some staff changes. Phil McWilliams took the head coaching job at Haskell. Rick Lang from Blackwell will come in to take over the defensive backs. Also Blaine Burns, who just finished at NSU, will become quarterbacks coach.
Hilldale will get its spring game in first, with it scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. Blevins isn’t sure yet whether it will be an evenly split pair of teams or starting offense versus best of rest and vice versa.
