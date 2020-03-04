Baseball
TAHLEQUAH 15, SEQUOYAH 1 — Seth Stacey and Shaw Thorton combined on a five-inning no-hit performance against Sequoyah (1-1). The Indians’ lone run came in the bottom of the second when Joah Fourkiller drew a walk. Trenton Harris entered the game as a courtesy runner and advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout. Wyatt Maxey was the losing pitcher, giving up five runs in a third of an inning.
OKTAHA 3, HARTSHORNE 1 — The Tigers (1-0) were down to their last out and scored three runs to win their season opener.
Tyler Allen singled to start the seventh and was moved over on a sacrifice by TuckerChristian. After two walks and a groundout Mason Ledford singled to center to drive in the go-ahead runs. Austin Mann singled to score an insurance run.
Harley Shaffer came on in the bottom of the seventh to get three quick outs for the save. Jakob Blackwell was the winning pitcher, going three innings and striking out five.
HASKELL 18, OKMULGEE 1 — Deegan Herriman had a strong outing tossing five innings with only two hits and seven strikeouts to pick up the win for the Haymakers (2-0). Haskell got going early with seven runs in the top of the first. In all, eight Haymakers got a hit. Lane Mann tripled and scored four runs. Okmulgee committed eight errors.
PORTER 2-15, CHOUTEAU 13-1 — Porter split the doubleheader to open their season. The Pirates struggled with their pitching in the first game issuing nine walks in five innings. Porter had three hits in the game. In the second game the Pirates’ offense erupted for nine runs in the third inning highlighted by a three-run home run from Brandon Welch. Welch also connected on a three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth to finish with six RBIs in the game. Jackson Cole pitched four innings giving up only one run and striking out eight. Cole also went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs.
CHECOTAH 7, MULDROW 2 — The Wildcats (2-0) took the home-and-home sweep. Clancy Campbell was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Matt Clover 2-for-3 and Brock Butler 2-for-4 with one RBI. Caden Martin (1-0) allowed one hit over six innings, no earned runs and 10 strikeouts. Clover came on to get the final two strikeouts.
Slowpitch
WARNER LOSES PAIR — The Lady Eagles lost 5-0 to Holdenville and 9-1 to Wetumka. On the day Peyton Patterson collected four hits in six at-bats. Merci Swimmer, Hannah Powell, and Karolyn Baker each went 3-for-6.
Boys soccer
HEAVENER 1, WAGONER 0 —The Bulldogs were shut out in their season opener.
Girls soccer
WAGONER 10, HEAVENER 0 — Jillian Strange led the way for the Lady Bulldogs (1-0) with five goals. Jordan Hatch and Becca Keeton each scored two goals and Lexi Sowers had one goal.
—Staff
