BASEBALL
MCALESTER 5, EUFAULA 2 — Eufaula was on the losing end of its opening day of baseball Friday night. The Ironheads fell behind 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning and was led by Jaxson Lange who went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Luke Adcock who started on the mound finished with a home run, his only hit. Eufaula’s two runs came in the top of the sixth inning.
SOCCER
BOYS
MUSKOGEE 6, GLENPOOL 2 — The Roughers opened their season with the win and was led by Angel Yahuitl and Christopher De La Garza with two goals apiece. Genaro Ontiveros and Valente Espinosa added one goal each. Corithian Brown finished with five saves.
CLINTON 2, FORT GIBSON 1 — Rex Carr had the only goal for Fort Gibson off of the assist by Simeon Adair in the Tigers’ opening loss. Atlas Potter had 10 saves.
WAGONER 7, SALLISAW 1 — Wagoner opened on the winning side as Harley Baker and Logan Bloxsom had two goals each. Ethan Muehlenweg, Anthony Teyon Jr and Tristan Collier all finished with one goal. “We played a really solid game tonight,” said Wagoner Coach Allen Muehlenweg. “Sallisaw is a quality side, so to get a good result shows how well we performed. All around, I couldn't ask for more from them.”
GIRLS
MUSKOGEE 1, GLENPOOL 0 — Sarah Scheihing scored the lone goal as Muskogee opened with a win.
FORT GIBSON 2, CLINTON 1 — Fort Gibson needed extra time but came away with the season opening win. Addi Alred scored the first goal of the night to put the Lady Tigers up 1-0 before Clinton tied the game 1-1. Grace Gwin, Sophie Ellis, Grace Parker and Jaslyn Christie scored goals for Fort Gibson in the shootout as the Lady Tigers hit 13 shots on goal. Lilly Whittmore had two key saves.
WAGONER 6, SALLISAW 0 — Lynzi Romine registered a hat-trick with three goals as Wagoner began the year with the win. Kiah Bobo and Rayleigh Berna both had one goal while Brooklyn Cox also finished with a goal and an assist. Maria Castillo had an assist as well and Beth Moore had two saves.
