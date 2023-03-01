PREP SPRING SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Thursday (weather permitting)

Porter at Chelsea, 5 p.m.

Eufaula vs. Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Checotah vs. Okmulgee, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Keota, 4 p.m.

Porum vs. Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.

Braggs vs. Prue, 4:30 p.m.

Haskell at Cascia Hall, 4 p.m.

Wagoner at Miami, 5 p.m.

Friday

Porter vs. Chelsea, 5 p.m.

Eufaula at McAlester, 4:30 p.m.

Checotah vs. Will Rogers, 4:30 p.m.

Hilldale at North Rock Creek, 5 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Bokoshe, 3 p.m.

Porum at Dewar, 4:30 p.m.

Wagoner vs. Miami, 5 p.m.

Hilldale vs. Stigler, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Porter vs. Weleetka/Dewar at Weleetka, 12 p.m./2 p.m.

Checotah vs. Inola, 1 p.m.

Gore at Spiro, 12 p.m.

Muskogee vs. Pryor/NOAH at Pryor, TBD

Braggs vs. Wilson/Quapaw, 11 a.m.

 

SOCCER

Thursday

Hilldale at Coweta, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Porter vs. Cushing, 6 p.m. (girls only)

Friday

Muskogee at Glenpool, 6/8 p.m.

Fort Gibson vs. Clinton at UCO, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Wagoner at Sallisaw, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

 

SLOWPITCH

Thursday (weather permitting)

Hulbert at Okay, 5 p.m.

