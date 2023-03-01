PREP SPRING SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Thursday (weather permitting)
Porter at Chelsea, 5 p.m.
Eufaula vs. Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah vs. Okmulgee, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Keota, 4 p.m.
Porum vs. Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs vs. Prue, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Cascia Hall, 4 p.m.
Wagoner at Miami, 5 p.m.
Friday
Porter vs. Chelsea, 5 p.m.
Eufaula at McAlester, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah vs. Will Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Hilldale at North Rock Creek, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Bokoshe, 3 p.m.
Porum at Dewar, 4:30 p.m.
Wagoner vs. Miami, 5 p.m.
Hilldale vs. Stigler, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Porter vs. Weleetka/Dewar at Weleetka, 12 p.m./2 p.m.
Checotah vs. Inola, 1 p.m.
Gore at Spiro, 12 p.m.
Muskogee vs. Pryor/NOAH at Pryor, TBD
Braggs vs. Wilson/Quapaw, 11 a.m.
SOCCER
Thursday
Hilldale at Coweta, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Porter vs. Cushing, 6 p.m. (girls only)
Friday
Muskogee at Glenpool, 6/8 p.m.
Fort Gibson vs. Clinton at UCO, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Sallisaw, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Thursday (weather permitting)
Hulbert at Okay, 5 p.m.
