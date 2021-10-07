Prep standings, stats
Connie Lorene Gaines, 68, left Sunday, October 3, 2021. You may visit her Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, and her Farewell on Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00 AM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Timmie Lee Coleman, 37, resident of Summit, left us September 23, 2021. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Service of Memory, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Worship Community Center.
Brenda Joyce Watson, 80, resident of Florissant, Missouri, formerly of Muskogee, left us September 23, 2021. Visitation Monday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Funeral Tuesday, 11:00 AM, St. Mark Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Retired), 87, of Checotah, OK, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Services pending.
52, Utility Laborer, Town of Fort Gibson, passed Monday, 10/04/2021. Services: 10AM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
