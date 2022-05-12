Fort Gibson was seeking redemption at the very ballpark state tournament heartbreak occurred last season.
Redemption wouldn’t come.
This time, it wasn’t a questionable call on the angle of a foot on home plate that negated a game-ending double play, but rather the angle of the sun, along with a mix of wind and a collision that led to a dropped ball which broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh and ultimately ended Fort Gibson’s season in a 6-4 loss to Tuttle in a battle of quarterfinalist Tigers at Shawnee High School.
Spencer Corollo’s high fly into shallow left center with the bases loaded had center fielder Hunter Branch, left fielder Wyatt Pierce and shortstop Cole Mahaney all converging. Branch got a glove on it just as Mahaney and Branch collide. Branch fell, the ball dropped, and two runs came in.
Alex Conover, who held Fort Gibson to just four hits, got his ninth and 10th strikeouts of the game in Cody Walkingstick and Jaiden Graves before issuing a base on balls to the top of the order in Wyatt Pierce.
Pierce stole second, but on a 1-1 pitch, Grant Edwards lined out to shortstop Braylon Brooks, ending Fort Gibson’s season at 25-7. Tuttle (35-8) moves on to face either Elk City or Verdigris in Friday’s semifinal round.
The first player Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards hugged after the game was Branch.
“Wyatt didn’t see it off the bat, he lost it. It’s a difficult catch for Cole, and Branch came a long way,” Edwards said. “It was a difficult situation all the way around. We don’t play very many games at 11 in the morning.”
Brody Rainbolt had just tied the game with a home run to left in the bottom of the sixth.
It was a back-and-forth battle between two teams considered by some as a finals matchup stuck in a quarterfinal assignment
“I talked with their coach about it and we both felt the same way,” Edwards said. “It was a treat for the fans.”
This game didn’t end in controversy, but it might have been shaped by some early controversy.
Tuttle got the early lead with a run in the third before Fort Gibson plated three runs in the fourth. Tuttle's score came when a charging Pierce appeared to have a glove on Carsen Moore's fly ball single, which scored Conover, who had earlier reached on a single.
Coach Edwards came out to discuss the ruling on the catch with the home plate umpire.
“In that case, it’s the third base umpire’s call and he was watching the runner, so it came down to the home plate umpire and I asked him what he saw. He said no catch.
“I disagreed. But it’s part of the game. Baseball’s a game of human error. You got to play through it and I think the kids did a good job of rallying there.”
In the Fort Gibson fourth, Weston Rouse doubled off the right field wall, Blunt walked on four pitches. Rainbolt barely missed reaching on a bunt to the right side that moved both runners into scoring position. Mahaney then singled past the Tuttle second baseman into center field, scoring courtesy runner Landon Nail and Blunt before Branch singled to left to score Mahaney.
In the Tuttle sixth, Brady McAdoo singled to left and Gunner Kerr reached on a bunt. With one out, a full-count call with Ashton Bennight at bat got a reaction from the Fort Gibson side as it loaded the bases for the top of the order in Ty Chaddrick, who walked on a 3-2 pitch to cut the difference to one run.
Brooks then grounded to Grant Edwards at short, who got the force at second, but Rainbolt misplayed the relay to first as both. McAdoo scored and Kerr came around from second on the misplay, making it 4-3.
“I thought Weston had several quality pitches that didn’t get called,” the FGHS coach said. “It’s easy to call it from the stands or the dugout. Kids are nervous coming in to a game like that and those officials can be too. In life, just like last year, we learn to deal with disappointments. That’s probably a bigger life lesson than what we learn when things go our way.”
Rouse would get out of the sixth without further trouble but at 118 pitches, two from the limit, was done for the tournament, scattering seven hits and five walks around six strikeouts.
Grant Edwards came in and walked Moore to start the seventh. Moore moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and Gary Edwards opted to intentionally walk McAdoo to set up the force out. The younger Edwards then struck out Kerr for the second out, bringing Corollo to the plate and the pivotal moment in the contest.
The Tigers were making their second consecutive state trip, losing in last year’s semifinals to Verdigris. It marks the end of high school careers for Graves. Edwards, Walkingstick, Blunt and Rainbolt as well as Hunter Bridges and Kolton Berry.
“They’re all my kids,” Gary Edwards said. “It’s been a special group.”
