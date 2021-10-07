Tyler Allen’s walk-off home run broke a 1-1 tie and lifted Oktaha by Sterling 3-1 in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
The drama unfolded after Mason Ledford and Maddux Edwards were retired to start the seventh. Hunter Dearman grounded up the middle, the first Oktaha hit since Darren Ledford’s double in the fourth. then stole second.
Allen then took a 3-0 pitch and parked it over the left field wall.
“I was sitting fastball and he gave me one right down the middle and I just swung as hard as I could,” Allen said, detailing his first-ever walk off, but his fourth home run this season.
Oktaha (32-3) will play Canute or Red Oak at 11 a.m. Friday, again at Dolese. The championship game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ledford, who scored on that double in the fourth, did so courtesy of one of six Sterling errors. Brody Surmont’s grounder was mishandled at shortstop.
“We hit the ball hard. I think we had 4-6 at 'em balls the whole game and that kept us from busting loose,” said Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden. “We’ve been up here enough to know crazy things can happen.”
Edwards held Sterling to three hits. He struck out three and walked none.
Sterling finishes at 22-10.
