Hilldale shot 348 and is in position to reclaim its position as Class 4A state champions after having its bid for a repeat with a senior-laden team thwarted by COVID-19 a year ago.
The Hornets are eight shots up on second-place Kingfisher in action at the 5,359-yard par 70 Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing. Wagoner, the team that beat Hilldale by one stroke at regionals last week, is 20 shots back at 368, followed by Cushing (387) and Elk City (395).
“Best round we’ve played all year,” said Hilldale coach Oren Sikes of his squad, which had a 363 at Poteau and has had seven runner-up finishes while yet to win a tournament in 2021.
Yet, that is.
“We’ve put so much into practice rounds here,” Sikes said. “We know the course pretty well. We didn’t count on the conditions today — it was a little wet, but not unplayable.
“We knew going in we had an inexperienced team but we’ve worked and worked and finally put it all together. I think we can shoot close to the same tomorrow.
Fort Gibson (402), Tuttle (403), Paul’s Valley (404), Weatherford (409) are tightly bunched with Seminole (438), Muldrow (448) and Newcastle (453) rounding out the field.
Maddi Kamas of Kingfisher leads the individual chase with a 1-under 69 and has a seven-stroke advantage over Emily Yang of Catoosa (76). Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson, who won regionals last week, shot 77 and sits third.
“It was a good experience for her, especially playing with Kamas,” said Fort Gibson coach Jordan London.
After winning regionals as a freshman, Ailshie said she intended to play within herself and not compete against the tournament favorite, who was runner-up two years ago and also won here earlier against Ailshie, who finished second in that event with a 78.
“I think I played my own game,” she said. “But it’s still nerve-wracking. It’s a really big deal being here and making it as a freshman and making it as a team. And (Kamas) is one of the best golfers in the state.
“The main thing was I couldn’t hit my greens - I was missing short, left, right, long, I wasn’t consistent at all there. But I had seven ups and downs to save par so my chipping really saved me. I just need to hit more greens and you know, just relax.”
Hilldale, while not too close in the medalist hunt, was consistent top to bottom. Addysyn Asmus shot 82, Aubree Morton 84, and Karlie Kirkhart and Addie Glass had 91s.
Asmus, a junior, said the best part of her game Wednesday was her drives.
“I’ve been working to fix that over the last month. I kind of lost my swing,” she said. “It felt good today and it feels good to be where we are.
“We have to keep a positive mindset and not let it get in our heads if we do bad and start focusing on scores. Just go play like we did today.”
Hilldale’s only other tournament at Cushing was the State Preview, where they shot 371 and were fourth. Kingfisher (363), Wagoner (364) and Cushing (368) all shot better.
That gives Wagoner hope.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by its two-bag, Mechelle Vermillion, who carded an 88. Caitlyn Henson had a 90. Rylie Spaulding, who was runner-up to Ailshie last week, shot a 92 after some chipping issues, according to Wagoner coach James Henson. Katlyn Louvierre had a 98.
“We think we’re definitely still in the hunt,” Henson said. “We didn’t have some things go the way we liked but we’re right there and I look forward to tomorrow. I think Rylie will come out with a vengeance.”
Fort Gibson’s Katelyn Rigsby, also a freshman, shot 97.
“We’re young, and we’ve got a great future,” said London, whose Lady Tigers have just one senior. “We might be out of contention but we’ve got a chance to move up and finish strong, and if Layne can hits more greens tomorrow, I think she’s as good as (Kamas) and she can make a run at her.”
Other regionals with area golfers:
Class 3A
Eufaula shot 422 and is 10th of 11 teams at Westwood Park in Norman. Ryleigh Morton shot an 89 to lead the Ironheads. Checotah’s Hayley Forsblom, the lone Ladycat in the tournament, shot 89.
Plainview shot a 311 to lead the pack. Oklahoma Christian had a 319 and Perkins-Tryon a 327. Brooklyn Benn of Oklahoma Christian shot a 69 to lead individually.
Class 2A
Oktaha shot 447 and has everyone atop it going into the second round of the tournament being played at Cimarron Trails in Perkins. Turner leads with a 329 and Christian Heritage shot 332 for second after 18 holes. Jenni Roller of Regent Prep has a four-shot lead after a 66. Lyne Miller of Christian Heritage is second with a 70.
