Hilldale shot 348 and is in position to reclaim its position as Class 4A state champions after having its bid for a repeat thwarted by COVID-19 a year ago.
The Hornets are eight shots up on second-place Kingfisher in action at Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing. Wagoner, the team that beat Hilldale by one stroke at regionals last week, is 20 shots back at 368, followed by Cushing (387) and Elk City (395).
Fort Gibson (402), Tuttle (403), Paul’s Valley (404), Weatherford (409) are tightly bunched with Seminole (438), Muldrow (448) and Newcastle (453) rounding out the field.
Maddi Kamas of Kingfisher leads the individual chase with a 69, a seven-stroke advantage over Emily Yang of Catoosa (76). Layne Alishie of Fort Gibson, who won regionals last week, shot 77 and sits third.
Hilldale, while not too close in the medalist hunt, was consistent top to bottom. Addy Asmus shot 82, Aubree Morton 84, and Karlie Kirkhart and Addie Glass had 91s.
Wagoner was led by its two-bag, Mechelle Vermillion, who carded an 88. Caitlyn Henson had a 90. Rylie Spaulding, who was runner-up to Alishie last week, shot a 92 and Katlyn Louvierre had a 98.
Fort Gibson’s Katelyn Rigsby shot 92.
Class 3A
Eufaula shot 422 and is 10th of 11 teams at Westwood Park in Norman. Ryleigh Morton shot an 89 to lead the Ironheads. Checotah’s Hayley Forsblom, the lone Ladycat in the tournament, shot 89.
Plainview shot a 311 to lead the pack. Oklahoma Christian had a 319 and Perkins-Tryon a 327. Brooklyn Benn of Oklahoma Christian shot a 69 to lead individually.
