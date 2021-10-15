Sixth-seeded Okay’s stay in the Class 3A state tournament was one-and-done Friday at Choctaw High School as the Mustangs were swept by third-seeded Rejoice Christian 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-19).
Okay (19-12), which lost 3-1 at Rejoice on Sept. 14, never led at any point in the match. Casper Hill’s service point in set one tied it at 5, but Rejoice would go on to collect 14 of the next 16 points to take command.
After Sydney Sells' hit got Okay to within 5-4 in the second set, Rejoice ran off a 9-2 streak to take control again. Alex Collins’ kill got the Mustangs as close as they’d get at 16-11 before another 9-2 run put Okay on the edge of elimination, down 2-0.
The third set was more competitive. After Rejoice shot out of the gate to lead 9-4, Okay would score seven of the nest nine. Bailey Walters had two kills and a ace by Sells tied it at 11. Lexi Erb’s kill tied it at 12 and again at 15.
It was 20-18 when a service error, block and pair of aces put Rejoice at match point. Walters’ kill extended it only one point.
Rejoice (21-11) advances to the semifinals on Saturday against second-seeded Cascia Hall, a 3-0 winner against seventh-seeded Southwest Covenant. The finals are later on Saturday with the winner meeting top-seeded Community Christian or fourth-seeded Oklahoma Union.
