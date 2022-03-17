If not for injury rehabilitation as a junior, Muskogee senior and Phoenix Female Swimmer of the Year Klair Bradley would have been a four-time state swimming qualifier in Class 6A.
This year, she turned in a runner-up finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, capping a run of significance as a cornerstone of a program that was reborn five years ago with the best place of her career.
MHS coach Beth Wells remembers seeing resiliency in Bradley, after she finished fifth in the 500 freestyle earlier in the meet.
“It was a great swim, but she didn’t swim the race she wanted to swim,” Wells said. “She didn’t have a lot of turnaround time but she got herself focused and had a great swim in the 100 (1 minute, 6.94 seconds).”
She was third in that in 2020 and fourth in the 500 freestyle. She sat out 2021 due to breaststroker’s knee, which ranges from bone and ligament damage to just low-degree wear (she had the latter), and through rehabilitation, learning a different stroke technique.
For Wells, part of Bradley’s legacy has become part of herself as coach.
“She really taught me a lot about refining my ability to teach breaststroke,” Wells said. “I first taught her that when she was a little girl. But she’s in turn taught me things about stroke development and technical things like that, and she’s also turned around and been helpful to the other kids too about technical elements.”
Bradley learned the basics from Wells as a youngster and refined her craft through club, regional and national competition.
“Those years taught me a lot about technique, and when coach Wells came to coach high school I was a completely different swimmer than when she saw me before,” Bradley said. “But I’ll always be grateful for her influence on me as a swimmer.”
Bradley has signed to swim collegiately — at Minnesota State-Mankato where she will major in dietetics and minor in sports medicine. She chose that school over Illinois-Chicago. She also qualified in both the 100- and 200-meter breaststrokes at a recent USA Swimming Sectional meet at the University of Missouri to advance to the Speedo Futures Championships, regional events in July. Hers is in Minneapolis. About 1 percent of the USA Swimming competition qualify for Futures.
Like Bradley, Dalton Ross, the Male Swimmer of the Year as chosen by the Phoenix, had a swim at state he wasn’t happy with.
The Fort Gibson’s senior’s bid for a 5A 100 freestyle state championship — he entered the event with the top preliminary time — came down to a toe.
“I was winning it when I made my second flip turn,” he said. “I didn’t miss the wall but I didn’t flip correctly and barely touched it with my toe, so I didn’t get the good push I needed,” he said.
Ross’ 49.01 was still .28 ahead of his top qualifying time.
“He took a few minutes to be disappointed and went back at it,” said his coach, Leslie White. “And I’ve been very happy with this attitude going forward. He had another relay and individual event to get done for his team and he went and did his best on those. His attitude was about ‘let’s do more turns, let’s go race other places.’”
Ross was third in the 100 backstroke in 55.93 and was part of the third-place 200 medley and fourth-place 400 freestyle relays.
He had time to think about the what-if, but way afterward.
“It came back when I got home and I had time to think more about it, but I can’t change it now. Best to learn from it,” he said.
Eventually, Ross will find a college where he can swim and fits his desire for a math or science major.
“He stepped into his role as a senior. We had a lot of new kids, young kids, girls and boys, and he included everyone and make sure they felt part of the team regardless of their ability and especially with the boys — making sure they were at meetings, working hard at practice,” said White.
