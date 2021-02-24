Muskogee’s lone representative at the Class 6A state swim meet in Jenks is very much in position for a tall spot on the medals podium after Wednesday’s preliminaries.
Meredith Stevenson had the fourth-best preliminary time in the 100-yard butterfly, 1 minute, .69 seconds. She won her heat and she’s in a tight group of four ranging from second to fifth. Stillwater’s Jaidyn Hooper (1:00.48) was second, followed by Lily Talbot of Bartlesville (1:00.56), Stevenson, and Liberty Long of Edmond North (1:00.80).
Jasmine Rau of Jenks had the top time going away in 55.13.
Stevenson, however, had the best 50-meter time of anyone other than Rau, clocking 27 seconds. Rau was in the 25s.
But the Muskogee junior is just grateful to be as far along as she is in her third year at state, considering she had ACL surgery 4 1/2 months ago and just been at full speed for 2-3 weeks.
“Considering the circumstances,” she said. “My time was right off my personal best (a 1:00.55 she had in a club competition this past summer). It’s definitely going to be a fight for second tomorrow and that’s my goal, but I obviously want to improve my time too. I’d like to get a 59.”
With her fast 50 to start, that is possible. The challenge coming back from the surgery has been endurance.
But there’s just .32 second separating the 2-5 finishers, which only one, Long, came out of the west side regional a week ago. Stevenson herself was third at 1:01.24, behind Rau (57.56) and Hooper (1:00.86). Talbot, a tenth of a second behind Stevenson, slipped by her on Wednesday.
But anything can happen Thursday, including a false start. That happened to Stevenson in the 200 freestyle prelims, one of two individual events she made it to state a year ago in. She was third in the 100 backstroke the following day.
So a flinch here or there and even first isn’t out of the running.
“I’m just glad she’s in the water,” said her coach, Beth Wells. “Just what she’s been through to get here, I can’t be more proud of her. She’s looking good, she’s feeling good, and that’s the most important thing.”
The finals begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.
