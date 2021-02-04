Three schools hit the pools starting Friday for regional competition at Jenks.
Class 5A boys begin action at 10 a.m. Friday. Among Fort Gibson’s competitors, Dalton Ross goes in as the second-best qualifier in the 100-yard backstroke with a 59.36 second time. Colin Martin is second best in the 200 IM with a posted time of 2:13.35 this season.
On the girls side, where competition starts at 4 p.m., keep an eye out on Haylee Schapp, second in both the 200 individual medley (2:24.50) and 100 backstroke (1:04.04). She recently broke the school record in the backstroke, set by former Rice University standout Carly Miller, set 16 years ago.
Multiple others are in state qualifying position for Fort Gibson, now under the direction of ex-Lady Tiger swimmer Leslie White, who succeeds Connie Dean, who retired last season after 20 years at the helm.
Checotah, in its first year in the sport, has one female competing in 5A, Elizabeth Ortiz in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke.
Saturday in 6A, where Muskogee will enter one boy (10 a.m.) and five girls (4 p.m.), the top competitor is Meredith Stevenson, seeking her third state tournament trip. She’s seeded first in the 100 backstroke with a 1:04.94 metric time. She’s also third in the 100 butterfly with a metric 1:06.87. She was third at state in 2020 in the backstroke.
Abigail Mix, Sabrina Meninershagen and Mabry Duncan will compete in the 100 freestyle and Paige Galloway will join Duncan and Meinershagen in the 50 freestyle. Trey Hoos will compete in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Klair Bradley, who like Stevenson is a two-time qualifier, will not participate.
