Despite 17 first-place finishes, Fort Gibson was overwhelmed by entries from 6A Yukon and took second to both in both boys and girls competition at its meet Tuesday in competition with Checotah, Tulsa Memorial, Mount St. Mary’s, Edison Prep and Yukon.
Among the winners, Haylee Schapp’s time of 1 minute, 11.08 in the 100 backstroke broke Carly Miller’s 16-year-old school record.
Checotah, in its first season of swimming, had a third-place finish from Elisabeth Ortiz in the 100 breaststroke (1:45.62) as its best mark. She was fourth (1:17.32) in the 100 freestyle.
Fort Gibson’s first-place entries were:
Girls
100 backstroke: Haylee Schapp, 1:11:08 (school record, breaks Carly Miller’s mark, 2005)
200 medley relay: 1st, 2:24.42 (Haylee Schapp, Taylor French, Sadie Allen, Riley Raasch).
200 individual medley: Haylee Schapp, 2:40.40.
50 freestyle: Taylor French, 31.51.
100 butterfly: Sadie Allen, 1:20.04.
100 freestyle: Taylor French, 1:11.31.
200 freestyle relay: 2:13.59 (Kassie Stach, Kaycie Farmer, Anna French, Riley Raasch).
100 backstroke: Maggie Colbert, 1:40.39.
400 freestyle relay: 4:40.64 (Kaycie Farmer, Sadie Allen, Taylor French, Haylee Schapp).
Boys
200 medley relay: 1:35.83 (Dalton Ross, Brodey Massad, Colin Martin, Ben Watts).
200 freestyle: Jack Kolb, 2:32.43.
200 individual medley: Colin Martin, 2:28.91
400 freestyle: Jack Kolb, 5:31.43.
200 freestyle relay: 1:50.55 (Brodey Massad, Colin Martin, Ben Watts, Dalton Ross).
100 backstroke: Dalton Ross, 1:07.84.
100 breaststroke: Colin Martin, 1:15.15.
400 freestyle relay: 4:17.91 (Zackary Bates, Jack Kolb, Ben Watts, Dalton Ross).
