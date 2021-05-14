Muskogee’s two doubles pairs stumbled out of the gate but regained their footing in the Class 6A brackets at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center on Friday, remaining alive in consolation play heading into Saturday.
In No. 1 doubles, Preston Callahan and Josh Garner lost to eighth-seeded Caleb Crawford and Jackson Wolf of Yukon 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, then beat Caleb Hopper and Elliott Kmetz of Norman 7-6, 3-6, 6-0. They’ll start Saturday against Broken Arrow’s Max Fitzgerald and Grant Hinkle.
In No. 2 doubles, Carter Hudspeth and Gavin Winn lost to second-seed Wesley Redman and Carson Harsburgh of Edmond Memorial 6-1, 6-1 but then took a three-set win over Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips 6-3, 5-7, 7-6. and get Sloan French and Keshav Parameswaran, the fifth seeds, to start Saturday’s journey.
In Class 4A, Wagoner’s entries all won their openers but stumbled in second matches.
Wagoner’s Austin Carter won 6-4, 6-3 in No. 2 singles over Zane Heise of Mount St. Mary but then lost 6-1, 6-0 to third-seeded Carter Senger of Elk City and drops to the consolation bracket where he’ll meet Cole McNeill of Regent Prep on Saturday.
Wagoner’s Braden Drake and Logan Sterling, seeded fifth in No. 1 doubles, beat Eduardo Hernandez and Tyler Ware of Byng 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 but lost to fourth-seeded Julian Aaronson and Confe of Holland Hall 6-1, 6-4 and will meet Logan Castonguay and Easton Pine of Kingfisher in consolations on Saturday.
Kaden Charboneau and Collin Condict, seeded fourth in No. 2 doubles, opened with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Dakota Elizando and Finn Murray of Clinton but lost to fifth-seeded Aspenson and Hardy of Metro Christian, 6-3, 6-3 and now face Conner Shaw and Jaron Foote of Rejoice Christian.
Action resumes Saturday morning.
