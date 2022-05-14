Wagoner’s Class 4A No. 2 doubles pair of Daley and Perez made it to the consolation semifinals Saturday at the OSSAA Tennis Championships at Oklahoma City Tennis Center, but were ultimately ousted in the seventh-place matchup.
Daley and Perez bet Easton Pine and Jeh Matson of Kingfisher 6-2, 6-4, then lost to Nate Beitel and Truman Stephens of Regent Prep 6-4, 6-2. They then took on Luke Foster and Brody Johnson from Lincoln Christian and lost 6-4, 7-6.
The Bulldog pair went further than any area boys.
Wagoner’s Austin Carter lost his first match Saturday in the consolation quarterfinals to Kaleb Cheesher of Riverfield 6-1, 6-1. Logan Sterling lost in No. 2 singles at the same round, 6-3, 6-4 to Jeret Stone of Rejoice Christian.
Muskogee’s Preston Callahan went out Friday in 6A No. 1 singles.
