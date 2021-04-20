Warner won the boys division and Sallisaw took the girls title at the chilly Checotah track meet Tuesday.
Warner’s boys edged McAlester, 108 to 104. Checotah was fourth, Fort Gibson fifth. Fort Gibson was the closest area team in the girls standings, taking third. Warner was fifth.
Warner took first in the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 46.05 seconds with Jeremiah Pearson, Gaige Maher, Zac Lee and Harley Ray running. Warner has won its last four of those. Oktaha took fifth, 4:13.75. The Eagles were also first in the 3,200 for the fourth time this season in 9:01.84 with Ray, Trevor Jenkins, Lee and Maher. Oktaha and Hilldale shared third in 9:44.20.
Hilldale’s Dylan Walker won the 100 in 11.76, his first. Dontierre Fisher of Checotah was fourth in 11.88. Hunter Girty of Warner was sixth in 25.79 in the 200. Walker also won the long jump in 21 feet.
In the 400, Malachi Harris of Checotah won in 54.23 and has yet to lose this spring. Warner was 2-3 with Harley Ray in 54.23 and Zac Lee 54.41.
Checotah’s Rylee Campbell won the 800 in 2:11.07. Cooper Glasgow of Fort Gibson ran 2:15.03 for second and Sequoyah’s Brody Young was third in 2:15.83. Jace Austin of Fort Gibson was fifth in 2:21.38 and Jakob Blackwell sixth in 2:22.46. Glasgow won the 1,600 in 5:12.77. Campbell was third in 5:19.36.
Caden Goss gave Fort Gibson a first in the 3,200 in 9:57.47. It’s his fifth in as 3,200’s he’s run. He didn’t run it last week at Hilldale. Oktaha’s Ian Scott was second in 11:24.62 and Cooper Lang fourth in 11:52.41. Trae Hargo of Oktaha got points in sixth in 12:06.32.
Warner’s Redman Glisson was second in the 110 hurdles in 18.18, just ahead of Fort Gibson’s Zach Hardy, third in 18.41 and Xander Torix, fourth in 19.40. Nathan LaBounty placed sixth for Hilldale in 20.53. Glisson was also second in the 300 hurdles in 44.76. Hardy was fifth in 47.36 and Tori sixth in 50.44.
Checotah, Warner and Hilldale were 2-3-4 behind McAlester in the 400 in 45.23, 47.05 and 47.30.
Fort Gibson was third in the 800 relay in 1:38.73. Hilldale sixth in 1:41.38.
Omarion Warrior of Checotah had the top shot put throw, 45-2. Jalen Atkins was fifth in the shot put, 39-8. Checotah’s Kyler Pouncil had the only area points in the discus in 108-10.
On the girls side, Sydney Terry remained unbeaten for the season in the 100 hurdles, winning her sixth in this at 17.13. Katelynn West of Checotah was fifth in 19.33 and second in the 300 hurdles in 55.82.
Corionna Hayes of Hilldale took fifth in the 100, 14.20, and fourth in the 200, 30.24.
Savanna Bebo of Fort Gibson was runner-up in the 400 in 1:08.01 and Karli Dixon sixth in 1:10.23.
Bebo won the 800 in 2:46.23, Chloe Bishop of Warner third in 2:49.72 and teammate Sierra Duncan fifth in 2:51.05. Oktaha’s Faith Blackwell was third in the 1,600 in 6:39.27. Jaicee Lester gave Checotah fourth in the 3,200 in 12:37.76.
Warner won the 3,200 relay in 9:01.84 with Karlee Hart, Madeline Ellis, Chloe Bishop and Harlie Chesser. Oktaha and Hilldale were third in 9:44.20. Fort Gibson was third in the 400 relay in 55.19 and fourth in the 800 relay in 1:59.13. Warner took third in the 1,600 relay in 4:53.79.
Bekah Bunch of Oktaha won the discus in 102-10. Bunch was fourth in the shot put at 28-4. Linzee Ambrose of Checotah won the pole vault in 8-0. Mattie Berry was third for Warner in the high jump at 4-4. Fort Gibson’s Stephanie Hickman was third in the long jump at 13-7 and Natalie Knight of Checotah sixth at 13-1.
