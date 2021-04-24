Frontier Conference
For Muskogee on Saturday at Union High School, Kaitlynn McGee took fourth in the 100 in 13.15 seconds.
Muskogee girls were fifth in the 800 relay in 1:51.32 with Rakiyah Lang, Jakayla Swanson, Mya Williams and Alexis Nicholson running.
Ashley Freeman was sixth in the 100 hurdles in 17.83.
The boys had their strongest overall showing so far. Bryce Duncan, Michael Vann, Kennedy McGee and Jayden Swanson taking fourth in the 400 relay in 44.84. Duncan, Vann, McGee and Israel Martin were sixth in 1:34.92.
Vann was fifth in the 400 (52.90) and Vernon Pepiakitah, a freshman, was fifth in the shot put at 43-4.
Verdigris Valley Conference
Caden Goss was a triple-winner Saturday in the Verdigris Valley Conference meet at Vinita.
The Fort Gibson senior won the 800 in 2 minutes, 05.31 seconds, the 1,600 in 4:36.91 and 3,200 in 9:54.31. It was his sixth 3,200 win in as many meets. He's won three 800s and 1,600s he's run. This was the first time he's run all three in a meet this spring.
Hilldale senior Dylan Walker won in two events, taking the 100 in 11:39 and the long jump in 22 feet, 4 inches. Both were personal bests.
Jordan Rollins of Wagoner won the 100 hurdles in 16.27 and teammate Jacob Scroggins took the 200 in 24.08. Other area champions on the boys side were Evan Keefe in the shot put (45-0 1/2), also his best of the season, and Conner Welch of Fort Gibson in the discus (144-11).
The girls division saw Wagoner win both the 400 relay (52.12) and 800 relay (1:51.86) with Cambri Pawpa, Brooklyn Austin, Trinity Kelly and Jaci Edwards running. Fort Gibson’s Sydney Terry took another hurdle win in the 100 (16.64), her sixth in as many meets. Wagoner captured the shot put thanks to Torri Tottress (33-10).
All area competitors who scored points:
400 relay: 1. Wagoner, 52.12.
3,200 relay: 4. Wagoner, 12:18.74
100 hurdles: 1. Sydney Terry, Fort Gibson, 16.64. 3. Isabella McLemore, 18.18. 5. Kara Bruce, 18.58.
800 relay: 1. Wagoner, 1:51.66.
800: 4. Savanna Bobo, Fort Gibson, 2:41.01.
100: 5. Brooklyn Austin, Wagoner, 13.70. 6. Aspen Nunn, Hilldale, 13.80
400: 5. Jacie Edwards, Wagoner, 1:04.83.
300 hurdles: 3. Isabella McLemore, Wagoner, 54.12.
1,600: 4. Elizabeth Cantrell, Wagoner, 7:17.86.
1,600 relay: 2. Wagoner, 4:21.59.
High jump: 5. Elizabeth Cantrell, Wagoner, 8-0. 6. Trinity Kelly, 8-0.
Long jump: 5. Abby Humphries, 14-9 3/4. 6. Trinity Kelly, 14-9 1/4.
Discus: 5. Jada Riggs, Wagoner, 75-6. 6. Aubrey Bruce, Wagoner, 74-0.
Shot put: 1. Torri Tottress, Wagoner, 33-10.
Boys
400 relay:: 2. Fort Gibson, 45.90. 3. Wagoner, 46.04. 5. Hilldale, 47.45.
3,200 relay: 2. Wagoner, 8:50.13.
100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Rollins, Wagoner, 16.27. 4. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 18.56.
3,200: 1 Caden Goss, Wagoner, 9:54.31. 2. John Vunetich, Wagoner, 10:47.32. 5. Luke Hansen, Hilldale, 12:09.18.
800 relay: 2. Wagoner, 1:35.50. 3. Fort Gibson, 1:37.51. 4. Hilldale, 1:37.58.
800: 1. Caden Goss, Fort Gibson, 2:05.31. 4. Cooper Glasgow, Fort Gibson, 2:11.07.
100: 1. Dylan Walker, Hilldale, 11;39. 5. Isom Smith, Hilldale, 11.92.
400: 2. Anthony Ripp, Wagoner, 53.99. 3. Andrew Blankenship, Hilldale, 55.08. 4. Shaun Atikins, Wagoner, 56.82.
300 hurdles: 2. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 44.05. 4. Jordan Rollins, Wagoner, 45.15.
200: 1. Jacob Scroggins, Wagoner, 24.08. 3. Marquez Barnett, Wagoner, 24.31. 6. Lamarion Burton, Hilldale, 24,94.
1,600: 1. Caden Goss, Fort Gibson, 4:36.91. 2. John Vunetich, Wagoner, 4:51.15. 4 Cooper Glasgow, Fort Gibson, 4:58.05.
1,600 relay: 2. Wagoner, 3:36.20.
Pole vault: 3. Gage Eaton, Wagoner, 7-1.
Long jump: 1. Dylan Walker, Hilldale, 22-4. 2. Julian Smith, Wagoner, 20-6. 4. Morice Ford, Fort Gibson, 19-3 1/4. 5. Witt Edwards, Wagoner, 19-2 1/2..
Discus: 1. Conner Welch, Fort Gibson, 144-11. 2. Jamaal Riggs, Wagoner, 128-8. 6. Jesse Fair, Wagoner, 116-10.
Shot put: 1. Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 45-0 1/2. 2. Lamarion Clayton, Wagoner, 41-10 1/2. 6. Trey Gause, Wagoner, 38-6 1/2.
