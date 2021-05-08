Muskogee gained two automatic state berths in relay events, while reaching the podium in five Saturday at Sapulpa in the Class 6A regional meet there.
Rakiya Lang, Mya Williams, Alexis Nicholson and Jakayla Swanson ran the 400-meter relay in 49.92 seconds to finish third. Union won in 48.92.
Lang then took third in the 100 in 12.60. Kayveonna Jackson of Union won in 12.01.
On the boys side, Michael Vann, Brandon Buchanan, Rahiem Payne and Kennedy McGee finished third in the 800 relay, in 1:33.06. Union won in 1:27.54.
Below is the list of podium placers. The four best marks outside the top three in each of the four regionals will also get state bids.
Class 6A regional: Sapulpa
(Muskogee results)
GIRLS
400 relay: 3, Rakiya Lang, Mya Williams, Alexis Nicholson, Jakayla Swanson, 49.92 (1. Union, 48.92).
100: 3. Rakiya Lang, 12.60 (1. Kayveonna Jackson, Union, 12.01).
200: 4. Alexis Nicholson, 26.39. 4. Jakayla Swanson, 26.68. (1. Sidney Smith, Union, 25.08).
100 hurdles: 6. Ashlen Freeman, 17.49 (1. Kyndall Hicks, Bixby, 15.65).
800 relay: 4. Rakiya Lang, Jakayla Swanson, Mya Williams, Alexis Nicholson, 1:46.90 (1. Union, 1:42.09).
Long jump: 5. Joycelynn Gaines Hailey 15-6 (1. Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs, 17-11).
300 hurdles: 4. DeRiayah Lee, 49.78 (1. Sarah Cochran, Union, 47.08
BOYS
400 relay: 5. Rahiem Payne, Brandon Buchanan, Michael Vann, Kennedy McGee), 44.45 (1. Union 42.01).
800 relay: 3. Michael Vann, Brandon Buchanan, Rahiem Payne, Kennedy McGee, 1:33.06 (1. Union 1:27.54).
1,600 relay: 6. Michael Vann, Rahiem Payne, Brandon Buchanan, Bryce Duncan, 3:38.84 (1. Union, 3:26.53).
