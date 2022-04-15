Muskogee’s girls are shaping into major state track contenders in a couple of events, and the Broken Arrow meet on Friday did nothing to dissuade that.
DeRiayah Lee, who set a personal best time of 46.29 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles last week at Jenks, set a new best at 45 flat Friday. Unlike last week, or the last four meets, it wasn’t a winning time, but her runner-up finish put her three-tenths of a second behind Kyndall Hicks of Union, who at 44.70 holds the best time in the state now.
It was their first time to compete against each other.
“DeRiayah had a little stumble on the last hurdle, but otherwise she was right with her,” Craig Perry, Muskogee’s track coach, said of his junior. “Those two have sort of separated themselves from the rest around the state. I think the next best is mid-47s. The good thing is DeRiayah has been getting better each week.”
Hicks was second coming into Friday statewide in the 100 hurdles behind Kayvon Nubine of Edmond Memorial, who has not posted a time in the 300. Nubine has 14.69. Hicks matched her season best at 14.8. Lee was second at 16.28. Diamond Lewis gave MHS points in the event by taking fifth in 20.09.
Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Jayda Wordlow and Jakayla Swanson turned in a winning 50.60 in the 400 relay. Wordlow, a freshman, replaced Alexis Nicholson, a senior who was ill. Muskogee's season best of 49.15 entered Friday third in the state. Another group of Roughers, Cariel Nash, Aniah Thomas, Zhyan Mayes and Diamond Lewis, turned in a B-team time of 53.0.
Swanson was a double-winner, with a 12.41 in the 100, which would put her in the top eight. Lang was fifth in the 100, 12.96.
“Jakayla didn’t get out of the blocks well but she’s really strong and powerful and was able to finish that way,” Perry said.
Nash, Thomas, Mayes and Lewis were fifth in the 800 relay in 1:56.79. The main 800 runners had some missing for various reasons and commitments, Perry said.
The boys had just two make points — Ayden Kemp won the 300 in 43.10 and O’Shea Stevenson was fifth in the shot put in 45 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
Muskogee will head to a meet next week hosted by the University of Oklahoma.
“We’ll get a good look at that side of the state,” Perry said. “Plus we have Keondre Johns out now from basketball and I think our 400 relay, which didn’t go this week, will have a shot to do some good things.”
