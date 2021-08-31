For Muskogee, it’s out of the same book of uncontrollables in that you can’t manufacture height.
This time it was Mia Otten, Bartlesville’s 6-foot-3 front liner, who gave a shorter Lady Roughers squad issues in a 3-0 loss (25-12 25-16 25-18) for Muskogee at home on Tuesday.
“She’s D-1 material, I don’t know where she’ll wind up but she’s probably the best offensive player in the state,” said Muskogee coach John Hammer. “We got some touches on her swings, we blocked some but they went out of bounds. They were so dominant at the net with her. It is what it is.”
The Lady Roughers’ best answer height-wise is 6-1 Makiah Cherry, a sophomore who is coming along, Hammer said.
“We’re getting better. We didn’t pass the ball well consistently and we’ve had better nights there. But it’s a process and I like how it’s going,” he said.
Alexis Rodriguez had four kills, Raegan Essex three aces and Jazzy Henry 11 assists.
Muskogee is off until after the break. The next scheduled game is Sept. 14 at home against Jenks.
