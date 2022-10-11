TeAna Tramel’s first season at the helm of Muskogee volleyball ended not unlike previous seasons with a 3-0 loss (25-8, 25-22, 25-21) to Tulsa Union in the Class 6A regionals, but she left with a sense of optimism toward building a foundation as the program’s second coach in program history.
At no time in John Hammer’s tenure, from the time the program was born in 2005, has it made it out of regionals as champions, winning the opening round game to get to the finals three years, 2013-15.
“It was going to be a hard year no matter what,” said Tramel. “Competition in 6A day in day out is tough in itself. We handled a lot of adversity. We had some specific goals this year involving laying the foundation for this program and I think we were successful in doing that.”
The team finishes 8-10 with just six home games and loses four seniors — Ella Ross, Aubrielle Brown, Maddi Havens and Jordan Potts. Three that return are Khloie Doughty with two aces and six digs Tuesday, Raegan Essex (13 digs) and Elllie Jimenez (seven assists).
