Following a win against Collinsville in its home opener on Monday, Muskogee’s first road trip didn’t go so well.
The Roughers lost 3-0 at Bixby, dropping sets by 25-12, 25-13 and 25-13 on Tuesday.
“Like I said last night, we’re going to have ups and downs,” said MHS coach John Hammer of a team that returned two starters. “We started shellshocked, but second set and third set we competed well. We had a long rally that seemed like lasted five minutes but in actuality 45 seconds, both teams flying all over the court and digging everything up.
“Their size ultimately took over. If we can get that effort on that rally, we’ll be good. I enjoyed that. But they got to understand in in our conference, there’s no nights off.”
They’ll get a week off until playing Broken Arrow at home on Tuesday.
