A shorter Muskogee team got the loss Tuesday at home against Broken Arrow, but some compliments from the team that beat them in three sets, 25-10, 25-11 and 25-13, to drop them to 1-2 on the year.
“Their coach and several other people came up and talked about how hard we played,” Roughers coach John Hammer said of the 6-2 Tigers. “I mean you are talking about one of the top 2-3 teams in the state and tall — I mean tall up front. At one point, I looked out there and we had one freshman and four sophomores on the court.”
One of those was Machya Cherry, a 6-1 sophomore transfer from Texas.
“I put her in, first varsity game, and she was like ‘huh’ and I said ‘you’re in, go get s’em. I needed someone to stop their 6-3 outside hitter,” Hammer said. “She got a few blocks, she got a few touches. But she played hard and gave us good effort.”
Gracie Wilkerson passed consistently well, Hammer said, and Jazzy Henry had 14 digs.
“She was digging some bombs,” Hammer said. “If we can get that kind of effort every night, we’ll get better quick.”
The Roughers host their own tournament on Friday and Saturday.
