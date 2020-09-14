With five players out, one by injury, Muskogee was already battling from behind when it arrived for its home matchup against Wagoner.
That continued throughout the match until the Roughers squared the match a second time by winning the fourth set, then won the final set 15-9 to take a 3-2 win against the Bulldogs Monday at Ron Milam Gymnasium.
Muskogee lost the first set 25-22 then the third set 25-18 after winning the second 25-14.
Sophie Reynolds had 22 kills and Jazzy Henry 42 assists.
“Let’s just say they played hard. I had girls playing varsity that’s never played varsity, I had girls playing different positions. I’ve been going over this five days looking for the best combination of players.”
The win puts Muskogee back at .500 (8-8) after losing four of five. The Roughers hadn’t played since Sept. 3 due to Tahlequah canceling because of COVID-19 on Sept. 10.
“Callie Venters, Ashlen Freeman and Madi Havens never played varsity and all stepped in and did a great job in a tough situation,” Hammer added.
The game, delayed 1 1/2 hours from its anticipated start due to the length of the underclassman games, ended just before print deadline.
Wagoner, No. 12 in Class 4A, fell to 11-9. The Bulldogs get Inola on Tuesday and Muskogee hosts Sand Springs.
