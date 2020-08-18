Welcome to high school volleyball COVID-19 style.
Maybe the changes were the lucky charms for the Muskogee Lady Roughers as they opened their home season with a 3-0 win over Sapulpa (26-24, 25-18, 25-17).
The new normal for home volleyball included several changes. The first was a different venue with a move from the smaller girls’ volleyball gym to the larger Ron D. Milam Gym for better social distancing.
Next you noticed no seats for the teams. Those not playing stood on the sideline to keep from having to spray down chairs when players rotated in and out. The volleyballs were rotated and sanitized between every point and instead of the traditional hand-bump under the net at the start of the game, the teams just waved at one another.
On to the parts that remained the same — the action.
Sapulpa (4-5) led for most of the first set and were just a point away from winning with a 24-17 lead. But the Lady Roughers (2-1) stormed back with nine unanswered points to get the comeback win.
“We stole that one,” said Muskogee head coach John Hammer. “You don’t win sets very often being that far down late. They made a couple of mistakes and then started panicking a little bit I think and Chloe (Lamont) did a good job of serving to the soft spots.”
From that point on the momentum swung to the Lady Roughers. Though they trailed again in the second set 16-15, Muskogee once more mustered up an eight-point run to take a 23-16 lead thanks to a key block by Sophie Reynolds and kills by Alexis Rodriguez and Paige Irwin. The Lady Roughers went on to take the second set and then jumped out to a 9-2 advantage in the third set before cruising to the match victory.
Hammer was quick to highlight several key performances.
“Keeley Shelor might have set a record for aces in a match with nine tonight. Graci Wilkerson in her first match as the libero had 13 digs. Mya Williams had five stuffed blocks. Irwin had six kills, seven digs and four assists,” he noted.
Junior Khloe Wahl wowed the crowd as the lefthander had 11 kills and has really gotten her timing down over the past year, according to Hammer.
“We’ve worked with her for a couple of years on getting her jumping and timing down. She would swing hard but wouldn’t jump and she had a lot of hitting errors. She really started coming along during our abbreviated club season last year.”
Muskogee is blessed with 10 seniors on this team and while Hammer says he has had teams that have been close in the past, this one seems to be special, at least in part due to the senior leadership.
“This team from seniors to freshmen is so close. They hang out together all the time. There’s no cliques, no egos. They’re just a super bunch of young ladies. I think that will be a big help for us as the season progresses.”
Muskogee will host a multi-team tournament this weekend with Sapulpa, Tahlequah, McAlester, Mustang, Enid, East Central and Southwest Covenant taking part.
Because they will use both the big and small gyms, no fans will be allowed to watch. Muskogee will play Friday at 9 a.m, 11 a.m, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
