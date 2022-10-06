The loss of five seniors didn’t deter Okay from yet another run to a state volleyball tournament.
Led by sophomore Alex Collins and her 12 kills, Okay punched another state ticket on Thursday, defeating Claremore Sequoyah in straight sets, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14, to win the Class 3A regional at Hopkins Field House.
“Five seniors and our backup setter from last year moved,” said Okay coach Andrea Collins. “These kids are young but they have a big heart and I’ve spoken to them all season about believing in themselves and if they believed as much as I did, good things would happen.”
They trailed briefly only on a few occasions in sweeping the match from the Lady Eagles, who beat Oklahoma Union in three sets in the earlier game Thursday.
Janie Hurd, the only senior, had five kills to go with four blocks. Sophomore Addison Delue, freshman Teagan James and Collins combined for 13 aces. Jayden Brunson, a junior had 18 assists.
It’s been a roller coaster year for the young squad, which won seven of 10 out of the gate but then went through a streak with just one win in 10 games.
“When you lose as much (personnel) as we did, and we had three really good ones, you do feel like you’re starting over,” the coach said. “It really comes down to like I told them if you’ll pass the ball well, we will hit the ball well and that’s the difference in the games.”
The Mustangs, which fell in the quarterfinals last year after not making state in 2020, have in all reached state 15 times since winning it all in 1997, when coach Collins was a player. They came into this regional with a losing record at 14-15, but will head to state at .500 at 15-15 and before dropping its last two regular season contests to 4A Wagoner and 3A No. 7 Chouteau, had won six of eight.
“I do think we’re peaking at the right time. We did have a loss in our last regular season game (to Chouteau) which may have been the best thing at the time because it lit a fire. I’m going to step out on a limb and say it’s the best match we’ve played all year.”
Sequoyah finished 16-6.
