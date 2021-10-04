Okay tuned up for regionals on Monday with a team the Lady Mustangs could see in regionals on Tuesday, beating Hulbert 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-12).
Okay (17-11) wrapped up the regular season behind Lexi Erb’s 10 kills and eight aces. Sydney Sells had 25 assists, Bailey Walters six kills and Taylor Ragsdale six digs among the leaders in numbers.
Okay hosts its own regional on Wednesday starting against Star Spencer at 11 a.m. Hulbert plays Amber-Pocasset in the other contest with the winners meeting for the title.
