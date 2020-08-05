Volleyball will be the first test of the COVID-19 era with long-standing impact.
While it’s not the only sport starting its regular season Aug. 10, it is significant for its indoor setting, which coaches and players from basketball and wrestling in the winter months will be watching.
Okay athletic director Chad Clark is among those. He coaches both boys and girls basketball teams.
“It’s going to be interesting to watch and see how it unfolds,” he said.
One of the four area schools, Sequoyah, has already canceled its season, leaving Muskogee, Okay and Wagoner in the area.
On the floor, the rules are fairly consistent in line with recommendations sent out by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Players on the bench and coaches will be required to wear masks. Each team will present the other with wellness reports which include temperature checks prior to match time. The volleyballs will be regularly disinfected. Teams won’t change bench areas at the end of each set like in a normal match.
Volleyball matches at Muskogee will be moved to the larger Ron Milam Gym rather than the small gym adjacent to the softball and baseball facilities. Seating will be at 25 percent capacity on the floor and 50 percent in the upper level areas. Masks will be mandatory prior for admission, but there will not be temperature checks of fans.
Paige Irwin at libero and Chloe Lamont at setter are among five who were regularly in the Muskogee rotation last year. Irwin had 322 kills, 425 digs and 71 aces in a 11-12 season. Irwin was an All-Phoenix selection last year. Three others were regulars in the rotation a year ago: setter Jazzy Henry, opposite hitter Mya Williams and outside hitter Lexie Reynolds.
“We’re already doing all the different things you got to do to get the season in and be safe,” MHS coach John Hammer said. “We made it through Summer Pride just fine following what we were supposed to. Obviously there are no guarantees, but hopefully we’ll all work together, everyone has their own procedures in place and maybe we’ll get a season in.”
Wagoner’s first-year head coach, Zach Ange, said plans for admission at the time of this story were not final. It’s not the situation Ange probably envisioned as he took over for longtime coach Judy Penner, who retired.
“It’s going to be a learning experience for all of us,” he said. “The good news is the OSSAA did come out with some guidelines so we don’t have to do any guesswork. But the kids need to play. They’ve been sitting 6-7 months, some even a year, and they need something to do.”
He’ll have just one key returning player off a 21-9 team — All-Phoenix Marlee Medlin, an outside hitter/middle blocker who had 324 kills, 228 aces, 47 blocks and 203 digs in 2019.
Four seniors will join her in the rotation — setter Anna Holmes and an entire back row of McKenna Blair, Whitney Smith and Grace Jones.
Wagoner and Okay are using their regular fieldhouses and will monitor crowds for social distancing. It’s the largest or only facility at either school.
Okay will check temperatures at the door and recommend masks be worn upon entering. There’s no one more anxious about their upcoming season than Mustangs coach Andrea Collins, who returns five regulars, including last year’s Most Valuable Player of the state quarterfinalists in Class 3A, Lexi Erb.
“We are sitting pretty if we can just get in a season,” said Collins, who was last season’s Coach of the Year.
Erb, a junior middle blocker, had 120 kills, 145 digs, 40 blocks and 40 aces for a team that went 19-11. Bailey Walters adds another junior middle blocker. Collins also welcomes back senior outside hitters Kinlee Green and Audrey Hopkins and junior setter Sydney Sells.
Muskogee is at Collinsville on Monday and Salina is at Wagoner. Muskogee’s first home match is Aug. 18 against Sapulpa. Okay, meanwhile, is still adjusting portions of its schedule having pushed the start of school to Aug. 28. They’ll begin play
Wagoner has taken over the host role of next week’s Sequoyah tournament, scheduled Friday and Saturday and had another match eliminated later in the year against Sequoyah. Muskogee did not schedule Sequoyah at all this season.
