Muskogee’s end of a slump came at the right time, for any momentum heading into next week’s regionals .
The Roughers snapped a 10-match losing streak with a 3-0 win over Claremore in the home and regular season finale on Thursday. It came against a team that beat them 2-0 in tournament play in the second match of the slump.
Muskogee led in both the first two sets throughout, 25-20, 25-15. They got the final three points of the third set and won 25-22.
“We need a launch,” Muskogee coach John Hammer said.
Jenks, Union, Sand Springs and the Roughers are in the regional at Jenks that starts Thursday.
The Roughers (9-18) get No. 4 Jenks (23-8) in one first-round match, at 4:30 p.m. The winners of that battle and Sand Springs (19-14) and Union (15-10) will meet for a state berth.
Muskogee lost in three sets to Jenks and Union and went four in a loss to Sand Springs
In Thursday’s win, Paige Irwin had 20 digs, 13 kills, Chloe Lamont 18 assists, five aces, five kills and Sophie Reynolds had nine kills. All are part of a group of 10 seniors who played their last home match. Lexi Reynolds, Keeley Shelor, Bella Bartley, Mya Roberts, Mya Williams, Kendra Dennis and Destiny Craig are the other seniors on the roster this season.
“Paige has been steady all year. With Chloe tonight, she was amazing. You had a 5-3 setter who placed the ball in spots where their defense wasn’t, and those count as kills,” Hammer said. “All these seniors are good girls.”
Now it’s to regionals, where Muskogee is still looking to crash the glass ceiling and make its first-ever state tournament.
“It’s David and Goliath, the old metaphor,” Hammer said. “We know on paper we’re not supposed to do anything but the game’s not played on paper. We’ll take the day off tomorrow and then Monday come in and work on a specific defense to take away hopefully one of their players who hurt us really bad last time.
"Aside from that, we’ll go play hard, have fun and go get ’em.”
