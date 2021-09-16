There were some nice changes for the Muskogee Rougher volleyball team Thursday night.
It was nice not to be staring at three or four six foot-plus opponents across the net and nice not to be facing a ranked opponent.
And it took just about an hour for the host Lady Roughers to dispatch the height-challenged Tulsa Rogers Ropers 3-0 (25-14, 25-2, 25-15).
The beginning of the first set, though, was not what coach John Hammer had in mind. Muskogee committed several hitting errors and four service errors and led just 12-9, at which point Hammer called a timeout.
“I think we’re so used to playing the tough teams in our conference that when we found that Rogers wasn’t up to that level, we took them too lightly and I told them there’s no gimme games. So I called the timeout and made them run a little and do some burpees just to get their attention.”
And it seemed to work as the Lady Roughers won seven of the next 10 points to take a 19-12 lead and then scored six unanswered points to close out the set.
Muskogee dominated the second set, rolling off the first 15 points before Rogers scored.
“We didn’t miss serves and we ran the offense well in that set and didn’t miss hits. We had 31 kills and just six hitting errors in the match and that’s a pretty good percentage,” said Hammer.
“It helped that we didn’t have big blockers in front of us but that was kind of nice for a change,”he added with a chuckle. “The third set was a lot like the first except at least they earned their points, and we didn’t just give them away.”
The easy win also enabled Hammer to substitute a little more than usual with some lesser-known names earning some stats. Alexis Rodriguez had seven kills and six aces, Ella Ross six kills and Graci Wilkerson eight digs.
Muskogee will play in the Glenpool Tournament this weekend before traveling to Sand Springs next Tuesday.
