Muskogee’s youth got a push in Tuesday’s 3-0 volleyball loss to Owasso, the next to last home match of the season.
Owasso (19-13) won the first set 25-8, but the adjustments made for a competitive final two sets, which the Rams took 25-20, 25-23.
“What we were doing wasn’t working, we didn’t have a flow,” said Muskogee coach John Hammer, his squad now 8-19. “We made some adjustments in our lineup and we played much better.”
Ella Ross, a sophomore, had six digs and two kills. Alexis Rodriguez, a freshman, and sophomore Maddi Havens were also noted for their play by the Roughers coach.
Overall, Paige Irwin had 27 digs and 12 kills, and Chloe Lamont finished with 14 assists and seven digs.
“Overall I was proud of the effort, the character,” Hammer said. “We have a lot of nice young talent which we’ll work with in the offseason, get them in club and get them caught up.”
Senior night against Claremore in Thursday for 10 seniors.
