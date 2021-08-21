Muskogee finished up the second day of its own volleyball tournament 1-2 and is now 4-6 on the season. The Roughers lost to Sapulpa 2-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-14), lost to Tulsa Washington 2-0 (25-13, 25-12) and beat Edison 2-0 (25-22, 25-16).
Hitting errors which hurt MHS in Friday’s games hampered it again against Sapulpa.
“I thought we cleaned it up the rest of the day, played smarter with not as many mistakes.” said Roughers coach John Hammer. “In the Edison game I thought we served really well as well as our hitting improving. I think they’re beginning to understand the process of what to do when. It’s all a work in progress.”
Alexis Rodriguez had 13 service aces on the day. Ellie Jimenez had 25 assists and Jazzy Henry 22. Graci Wilkerson had 21 digs and Ashleigh Freeman had 14.
Hammer also had praise for Maddi Havens, who was just medically cleared to play.
“She’ll be a big asset going forward,” he said.
Henry made All-Tournament. Washington won the title.
Wagoner lost a pair of matches on the day and went without a win in the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.