Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.