OKAY — Two weeks ago, Lexi Erb was sidelined with COVID.
On Wednesday, the Okay senior’s nine kills and four aces sent the Lady Mustangs packing for another trip to the Class 3A state tournament with a 3-0 regional championship win over Amber-Pocasset.
She had four kills in shaking No. 5 Okay loose from a tight 7-6 first set. Her ace on serve ended it at 25-17.
The Lady Mustangs would take the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-14, the senior ending the match with an ace.
Suffice to say she’s back in form after the layoff.
Bailey Walters, who had four points in a third-set surge that took Okay from a 13-11 advantage to 21-13, was also instrumental.
“It’s just heart,” Erb said. “When we went as sophomores, it felt like we won when we went. We want to go out with a bang now.”
Heart gave way to tears for Walters as they got the regional title plaque.
“Any time you go, it’s special. It touches us so deep. It touches me anyway, in the face,” she said, breaking into laughter.
Sydney Sells, with Walters and Erb were four-year starters, had three aces in the second set.
It’s also a second trip for Okay coach Andrea Collins.
“These seniors were my starting freshmen when I first started here,” she said. “Nothing means more to me than taking this senior group back to state this year because they’ve all given me everything they’ve had these four years.”
An array of serving errors and hitting errors early in game two took Am-Po from a 3-2 advantage to an 8-5 deficit. A mix of offense from Sells, Jorden Brunson, Taylor Ragsdale and Alex Collins ran the Okay lead out to 17-7. The visitors would get no closer than eight on two occasions, the last at 19-11.
That’s exactly Okay’s record heading into state. The Lady Mustangs have swept four opponents since losing two matches over a two-week period against Wagoner and Tahlequah Sequoyah, including Star Spencer 25-7, 25-10, 25-13.
Am-Po, ranked No. 12 coming in, finishes at 14-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.